Interesting and Humour - page 1641
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Well, that's what I mean.
"Neznayu", "geniral" and "via-chur" - perhaps this is the spelling of words we will see in newspapers in five years' time, when the current first-year students of the MSU Journalism Department receive their diplomas. Such phenomenal results were shown by the students who took the USE, among whom there were even 100th graders.
All the truth about cats and dogs.
Don't know which one to choose for your family and home?
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Sooner or later you may find yourself thrown out on the street in the snow or in the freezing cold to die. Without socks and a snickers bone