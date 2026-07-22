Interesting and Humour - page 2000
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No
But they want to cut my balls off.
Don't worry, I'll send you some chicken ones!
Not too expensive.
No
But they want to cut my balls off.
And I warned you. Oh, you didn't listen.
Why did you cut her balls off?
No
But they want to cut my balls off.
No
But they want to cut my balls off.
I was also thinking, now you can put your videos on YouTube.
Nothing can stop you from being a great dancer!
Is that a problem? With so many needles to sew on?
Well, yeah. If it's an enemy attack on the balls, it's simple. Enemy there, friend there. It's simple.
But when it's...
No
But they want to cut my balls off.
Nah.
That's really flexible.
Nah, that's crazy.
It's not flexible. It's just beautiful.
Well, yeah. If it's an enemy attack on the balls, it's simple. Enemy there, friend there. It's simple.
But when it's...