Interesting and Humour - page 2000

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Yoschik:

No

But they want to cut my balls off.

Don't worry, I'll send you some chicken ones!

Not too expensive.

 
Yoschik:

No

But they want to cut my balls off.

And I warned you. Oh, you didn't listen.

Why did you cut her balls off?

 
Yoschik:

No

But they want to cut my balls off.

Is that a problem? With so many needles to sew on?
 
 
Yoschik:

No

But they want to cut my balls off.

I was also thinking, now you can put your videos on YouTube.

Nothing can stop you from being a great dancer!

 
Silent:
Is that a problem? With so many needles to sew on?

Well, yeah. If it's an enemy attack on the balls, it's simple. Enemy there, friend there. It's simple.

But when it's...

 
 
Yoschik:

No

But they want to cut my balls off.

 
sergeev:

Nah.

That's really flexible.

Nah, that's crazy.

It's not flexible. It's just beautiful.

 
Yoschik:

Well, yeah. If it's an enemy attack on the balls, it's simple. Enemy there, friend there. It's simple.

But when it's...

Then it's not a friend. Why complicate things.
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