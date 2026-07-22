Interesting and Humour - page 2139

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diamond
Мазал убраха!
Мазал убраха!
  • 2014.03.23
  • lenta.ru
В середине марта в Панаме запустили первую в Южной Америке алмазную биржу. Несмотря на отдаленность этого региона от Антверпена — традиционного центра торговли драгоценными камнями — площадка будет работать по тем же правилам: сделки будут скрепляться традиционным еврейским пожеланием «Мазал убраха», что означает «удачи и благословения». Как...
 

fifth column :-)

Популяция лесных кошек в Германии медленно, но верно восстанавливается
Популяция лесных кошек в Германии медленно, но верно восстанавливается
  • www.gismeteo.ru
Хотя лесные кошки все еще считаются в Германии исчезающим видом, налицо положительная динамика восстановления их популяции, сообщает немецкая природоохранная организация BUND. Самый большой прирост кошачьего населения зафиксирован в западной федеральной земле Северный Рейн-Вестфалия. Считается, что в лесах близ городов Ломар и Тевтобург...
 

How to adapt your smartphone for photography



Обзор и тест автономного объектива Sony Cyber-shot DSC-QX100: попытка превратить смартфон в компактную камеру (продолжение)
  • www.ixbt.com
В этой статье мы продолжаем изучать попытки производителей заполнить пропасть между смартфонами и компактами. Правда, ситуация с героем данного обзора больше похожа на попытку сварить кашу из топора — приспособить смартфон для фотосъемки. Сложно даже сказать, кто в этом случае является вспомогательным устройством: смартфон или камера. Однако...
 
 
EXPANSION

How domestic cats took over the world



Как кошки захватили мир
Как кошки захватили мир
  • www.vokrugsveta.ru
Кошки могут быть очень ласковыми, но за безобидной внешностью прячется древний хищник, готовый убить не раздумывая. Рядом с нами живут существа, проигнорировавшие несколько тысяч лет эволюции, но мы продолжаем любить их, даже не задумываясь об этом Класс — млекопитающие Отряд — хищные Семейство — кошачьи Род — кошки Вид — лесная кошка...
 
"Failed" iPhone 5c is more successful than Blackberry, Windows Phone and any Android smartphone
«Провальный» iPhone 5c успешнее Blackberry, Windows Phone и любого Android-смартфона
«Провальный» iPhone 5c успешнее Blackberry, Windows Phone и любого Android-смартфона
  • Никита Горяинов
  • www.iphones.ru
Статистика и аналитика, на ней основанная – вещи не всегда объективные. Многие выводы «экспертов», не говоря уже от заключений журналистов-любителей, формируются на основе трендов. Говорят, что iPhone 5c продавался из рук вон плохо – настолько, что многие читатели предложили ему место в списке 10 худших продуктов Apple. Но никто не обращал...
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[Deleted]  
zfs:
+1 at the top
 

GriFFon4ik:

"The amount of work produced"

- No one works, everyone just trades and trades, I'm the only one who works.

- What do you work as?

- A salesman.

[Deleted]  
Wex:

- No one works, everyone just trades and trades, I'm the only one who works.

- And what do you work as?

- A salesman.

I'm sort of an odmin at a small forex site and it's common to say WORK and at Play..... everyone works, someone trades - and I'm a PLAYER!!!
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