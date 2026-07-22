Interesting and Humour - page 2139
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
fifth column :-)
How to adapt your smartphone for photography
How domestic cats took over the world
GriFFon4ik:
"The amount of work produced"
- No one works, everyone just trades and trades, I'm the only one who works.
- What do you work as?
- A salesman.
- No one works, everyone just trades and trades, I'm the only one who works.
- And what do you work as?
- A salesman.