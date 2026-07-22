Interesting and Humour - page 4374

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Yuriy Zaytsev:

Great business :) , there is baba nina but no one has seen her.

Order yourself a special enchanted amulet that gives you 100% direct knowledge of price movements, a thousand bars ahead of the m1

any timeframe can be ordered if desired

So under Baba Nina, Yuri, not you by any chance hiding? :)

 
Now the Koreans with the Chinese.
MAMA Festival(Mnet Asian Music Awards), year 2012

 
 
 
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Dmitry Fedoseev:

The burglar: "Thanks to the makers of the miracle keychain for the great tip.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

The lives of such jokers are not very long.

The best ones are the first to go

 
ALEXEY NIKOLAEV:

The lives of such jokers are not very long.

The best ones are the first to go.

at 1:40 it becomes clear that it's all staged.

 
Aleksey Ivanov:

So under Baba Nina, Yuri, aren't you hiding by any chance? :)

Alexei, what an analyst you are, that's how almost any business works!

So you'll take a minute? 100,000 bars ahead.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Alexei, what an analyst you are, that's how almost any business works !

So will you take a minute? 100,000 bars ahead

Tempting. And your rate is probably the humblest "Just one quid a bar". :)

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