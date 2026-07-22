Interesting and Humour - page 4374
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Great business :) , there is baba nina but no one has seen her.
Order yourself a special enchanted amulet that gives you 100% direct knowledge of price movements, a thousand bars ahead of the m1
any timeframe can be ordered if desired
So under Baba Nina, Yuri, not you by any chance hiding? :)
MAMA Festival(Mnet Asian Music Awards), year 2012
The burglar: "Thanks to the makers of the miracle keychain for the great tip.
The lives of such jokers are not very long.
The best ones are the first to go
The lives of such jokers are not very long.
The best ones are the first to go.
at 1:40 it becomes clear that it's all staged.
So under Baba Nina, Yuri, aren't you hiding by any chance? :)
Alexei, what an analyst you are, that's how almost any business works!
So you'll take a minute? 100,000 bars ahead.
Alexei, what an analyst you are, that's how almost any business works !
So will you take a minute? 100,000 bars ahead
Tempting. And your rate is probably the humblest "Just one quid a bar". :)