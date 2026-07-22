Interesting and Humour - page 4921
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By the way,
This is common slang in the English speaking segment in general (not just the forum).
How will facebook get out of it now ...
One success story (read as humour only):
1. Screen all information where users on facebook discuss metatrader with the word Meta and notarize
2. Wait for Facebook inc's renaming to Meta to be completed and enter in a huge avalanche of shorts
3. Sue Facebook for copyright
There's a group of psychologists, psychotherapists etc. on facebook), and this is how they joke (post above and this post).
And really, why do my dryers never turn on? And at the cafe, when I walk up to a girl, she yells "Free cash register"? Something's got me uncomfortable... I should ask the bartender for help.
And this is no joke.
I've closed Facebook and Watsap (I've left Telegram). Not because I'm afraid of data leakage. I just strongly disagree with the policy. Social media does group harm. I don't know how to explain it... Take, for example, the several dozen Pentagon bio-labs open in and around their enemies' territories. Why are they purposely studying the genomes of Slavs and Chinese? The safeguards advise against submitting their gene tests to known "genealogy" sites (in order to find relatives or identify one's ancestors). And it's not that anyone will personally have your material. It is simply that big data is collected and analysed. Purely for "scientific purposes". It's the same with social media. Stubbornly explained.
Now give me your tinfoil hat ))
If anything, there is a translation on YouTube.
And this is no longer a joke.
I've closed Facebook and Watsap (I've left Telegram). Not because I'm afraid of data leakage. I just strongly disagree with the policy. Social media does group harm. I don't know how to explain it... Take, for example, the several dozen Pentagon bio-labs open in and around their enemies' territories. Why are they purposely studying the genomes of Slavs and Chinese? The safeguards advise against submitting their gene tests to known "genealogy" sites (in order to find relatives or identify one's ancestors). And it's not that anyone will personally have your material. It is simply that big data is collected and analysed. Purely for "scientific purposes". It's the same with social media. Stubbornly explained.
Now give me your tinfoil hat ))
Not closed, but in minimal action mode.
And this is no joke.
I've closed Facebook and Watsap (I've left Telegram). Not because I'm afraid of data leakage. I just strongly disagree with the policy. Social media does group harm. I don't know how to explain it... Take, for example, the several dozen Pentagon bio-labs open in and around their enemies' territories. Why are they purposely studying the genomes of Slavs and Chinese? The safeguards advise against submitting their gene tests to known "genealogy" sites (in order to find relatives or identify one's ancestors). And it's not that anyone will personally have your material. It is simply that big data is collected and analysed. Purely for "scientific purposes". It's the same with social media. Stubbornly explained.
Now give me your tinfoil hat ))
What do you have to worry about? Judging by your name and surname you are neither Chinese nor Slav.
What do you have to worry about? You're not Chinese or Slavic, judging by your name and surname.
Tartar-Mongolian? Well, not an Anglo-Saxon. In fact, even if the last names are different, the genes are close. Even our great Pushkin said: scratch a Nazarchuk, you will find a Tatar.
A Tatar-Mongol? Well, not an Anglo-Saxon. In fact, even if the surnames are different, the genes are close. Even our great Pushkin said: "Scratch Nazarchuk, you will find a Tatar.
Well, Pushkin knows me better - he knows me personally.
But again it is not clear - why should we "surround and create laboratories", if up to 5 million people have left for Europe and North America in the last 20 years alone?
Real photo from excavations in Mongolia - Velaceraptor attacked Protoceraptos, but it fought back. Both were killed.
Real photo from excavations in Mongolia - Velaceraptor attacked Protoceraptos, but it fought back. They both died.
It's not a real photo.