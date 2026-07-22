Interesting and Humour - page 3100
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
German politician says hello to people of more than 40 genders
Steffen Königer, a member of the conservative Alternative for Germany party, said hello to people of more than 40 genders when he addressed the Bundestag.
In this way the politician opposed the bill "Increasing Gender Diversity and Against Homophobia in Brandenburg" and "For the Granting of Equal Rights to All Minorities in Brandenburg".
This is called an accident. And now in an accident, brains can be exchanged (or mixed).
It's called an accident. ....
Not really, it's called an exchange of ideas.
I read the law - nonsense of the highest order, as usual.
Who cares about it, a VPN helps. Who and how will monitor it :-)?
Everyone who will install a VPN will have to give the keys to the FSS first :-)))))))) I saw kids set up a VPN once - and they did!
Those who made up the law did not study IT technology. they should have added 5-10 years in prison for using a VPN.
a lot of inconsistencies, including with the constitution:
How to deal with financial systems is also unclear.The new law also violates Russian citizens' right to privacy of correspondence guaranteed by the Constitution.
SWIFT does not use Russian encryption algorithms,
but almost all banks worldwide work with it, including Russian ones.
Payment systems are required to comply with the PCI DSS standard - it does not provide for disclosure of encryption keys as required by law.
This right can be violated only by a court decision,
However, the "Yarovaya Package" requires law enforcement authorities to have access to all data without a court order.
the law is obviously idiotic and any vpn would make the fsb cry.
It is a pity that resources are wasted on such idiots in parliament.
.
.
Yesterday, the Russian State Duma passed in second and third reading the so-called "Anti-Terrorism Package", containing, among other things, new measures to control the Internet.
P.S. Personal: the adoption of this law makes me want to hug the State Duma deputies... And cry.
https://meduza.io/feature/2016/06/24/paket-yarovoy-ubivaet-internet-kompanii-i-pokushaetsya-na-chastnuyu-zhizn-i-vot-pochemu
.
As one of the literary heroes, Ostap Bender, used to say, if I'm not mistaken. "You can't jump over the law, but you can get around it.
They have mastered the Ru=Tracker blockade bypass, so they will also master traffic encryption.
It's good to raise the technical level of the population!
By the way on the tracker - but there is a lot that was not, also a benefit of sorts.