Interesting and Humour - page 4412
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You can buy everything in the shops, but everything grown or handmade on your own plot is the most delicious and valuable fruit!
Shish kebab can also be ordered in a restaurant with home delivery, but it's all rubbish compared to cooking it yourself on your own grill.
Depends on how much...
but you don't cook a kiwi, you just pick it
;)
depends on how much...
But the kiwi is not cooked, it's just harvested
;)
What difference does it make, we don't eat it every day, so it won't make much difference to our pockets)
Peppers, dill, tomatoes, cucumbers grow quite normally on the plot and it's more pleasant to grow it under the porch of the house than to go and buy it all at the market for a penny.
I love the land, I love labour, it relaxes me insanely. But I don't like those who spend their time in front of the TV doing their nails and are used to having other people do it for them.
Ordered some more gooseberries, currants and actinidia, a couple of days later the package will come and I will continue)
And on the weekend there will be a barbeque in my own grill, it's time to open the season))
What's the point if you can buy a kiwi in a shop and not wait 2 years?)
There's more - going to the shop. Not lazy? So you go out to the yard, you pick them off the patch... ...and I picked some potatoes...
You can buy everything in the shops, but everything grown or handmade on your own plot is the most delicious and valuable fruit!
You can also order a kebab in a restaurant with home delivery, but it's all mumbo jumbo compared to what you cook yourself on your own grill.
I see )) well, good luck in this difficult matter )
The difference of pop (music) -
A year ago I saw a modern reworking of a song from my youth. The clip is good.
hello everyone, reclined.
Have you seen these prices? Seven decimal places. A real bill.
Have you seen these prices? Seven decimal places. A real bill.
I've seen something like that. It's when you net several times at different levels, the average price gets split like that.
I could be wrong...
a game of golf.
a game of golf.