Interesting and Humour - page 350
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I am sorry, but Yanukovych is completely insane, well, from the outside.
There is no need to apologise, you have the right to have an opinion.
As for why he was replaced, I answer: he has lost people's trust, he has gone off the rails, he is a wuss of a leader, and he has betrayed his colleagues who carried him to power. And I am not talking about Lady Y, who did more for him than anyone else. Yushchenko appointed Yanukovych as the Prime Minister while he was still in power. This was out of the question. After that his rating never rose above 7%.
ZZZY Yanukovych was elected because the whole country was covered in billboards, and Kobzon sang on the TV 24 hours a day about how great Yanukovych was. In short, it is a purely soviet scheme (everything they say on TV is true). In addition, the Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate brainwashed codified parishioners into thinking he was God's anointed one.
ZZZZ By the way, despite Yanukovych's bigboards, Lady Yu lost only 3% to him, and that is not a fact that there was no rigging.
http://lkt.lg.ua/news/new_3097.html
No need to apologise, you are entitled to an opinion.
I don't get it, but what is "well, sides"?
Hi.
Stumbled across the Zigzag indicator on the net tonight - and
Just out of interest (because I've never seen anything like it before, although the gist is the same as everyone else's)
I wrote an Expert Advisor for it. I got this.
с 2010
Then i changed the settings - i improved them - i got a lot of money.
the drawdown has become less.
added MM with an increase in the lot and that's it.
I went to bed with a good mood. I decided to check it in the morning.)
i got a hit - i worked with control points and lost on ticks
i got a total loss. my mood went down.
I slept well - and had a bad day - even though I spent 30 min. of my time.
It happens :-)
Is that to interesting or to humorous? Or to the cat in the previous post?
It's more to the point - you shouldn't overexert yourself at night so you don't get excited in the morning.
But it's both humorous and interesting to me now
how so :-)
Why isn't the minibus moving?
Happy birthday to you Alexei