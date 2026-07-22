Interesting and Humour - page 188
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I have spoken to people who have gone there, and in my opinion these people fall into two categories:
1. The person wants to remain a Russian person (or a Soviet person, if you like).
2. The person wants to assimilate into this society.
Speaking about the country of the winning boor, it was the same under Yeltsin, because the boor won in 1917, while in 80-90s the boor won and was logically transformed into the gopniks. So we have a country where the gopniks win.
By the way here in Ukraine it is even formally, Gopnik-President is already a diagnosis to the country. ;(
What is the movement on the plus side for the country's genetics. The freed slaves are divided into three kinds. The first go straight to the market and buy slaves for themselves so they can become slave owners.
The second go to the market to choose a good master. The others, free from the slave psychology, build their own free life.
Our genetics have historically inherited a great number of the former and the latter. But time heals and there is an upward trend, and the number of the first and second decreases while that of the third increases.
This is only under neutral or favorable conditions. In negative conditions the opposite process occurs. It becomes more profitable to steal a hundred roubles now than to earn a thousand tomorrow.
This cube is made especially for girls who don't get bogged down with all sorts of complexities!
Its main and only difference from the classic is the colour scheme: from completely pink.
What is the movement on the plus side for the country's genetics. The freed slaves are divided into three kinds. The first go straight to the market and buy slaves for themselves so they can become slave owners.
The second go to the market to choose a good master. The others, free from the slave psychology, build their own free life.
Our genetics have historically inherited a great number of the former and the latter. But time heals and there is an upward trend, and the number of the first and second decreases while that of the third increases.
This is only under neutral or favorable conditions. In negative conditions the opposite process occurs. It is more profitable to steal a hundred roubles now than to make a thousand tomorrow.
"Everything is mixed up: horses, people".
In the world (all countries) according to your classification, you will not deny, there are "firsts". And the "first" have an army and money to carry out their wish without hindrance. There are many examples: Egypt, Syria, Libya, Iraq, Yugoslavia. I do not understand how, when the desires of the "first" are unavoidably fulfilled, the "third" manage to build "their free life"? Where is that possible? In dreams, on an Internet forum, in dreams? According to your classification, the "thirds" live in society and are free from it. This is achievable only by genuine patients of mental hospitals. Therefore, to make it possible for "the third ones" to build "their free life" there is only one way - to unite and to build, for a start, a country, in which to build "their free life". But to build such a country, according to your classification", one must become "the second". And to become "second" while remaining "third".
In this regard:
Urain:
Regarding the country of the victorious boor, it was the same under Yeltsin, since the boor won in 1917, and in the 80s and 90s the boor logically transformed into the gopniks. So we have a country of victorious gopniks.
The percentage of "boorish" and "non-boorish" in 1917 and in the 80-90s is unclear. Also it is not clear whether according to the above classification our/your grandparents belonged to the "first", "second" or "third" category? Only not from today's point of view of their grandchildren/grandchildren with a bug in their mouth and ears plugged with headphones, but from their personal point of view, and in different years, e.g. 1945, 70s. Since the above said "freed slaves" make their own choices.