Interesting and Humour - page 700

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Innovative technical analysis from the pros:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AvMripOel60&feature=relmfu

Not a single losing trade!

 
 
dr. house. the beginning :)
 
 
iTC:

Innovative technical analysis from the pros:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AvMripOel60&feature=relmfu

Not a single losing trade!

Check killed!!! =D
 
i_logic:
Check killed!!! =D

he's got three reviews altogether.

the other two are cooler :)

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