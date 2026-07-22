Interesting and Humour - page 700
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Innovative technical analysis from the pros:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AvMripOel60&feature=relmfu
Not a single losing trade!
Innovative technical analysis from the pros:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AvMripOel60&feature=relmfu
Not a single losing trade!
Check killed!!! =D
he's got three reviews altogether.
the other two are cooler :)