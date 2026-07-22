Interesting and Humour - page 2404

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Silent:

I didn't look, from memory.

Here's the wiki for 2009, 0.191% decline.

It's a long standing problem there, 40 years old, population is aging, they don't want to have babies.

So far I've only found that there's been a decline since 2005. And then there's this data from 1920:Census of Japan >>>


//---

P.S. Maybe they don't want to, but they're having babies anyway. )))

Перепись населения Японии — Википедия
Перепись населения Японии — Википедия
  • ru.wikipedia.org
Перепись населения Японии ((яп. , []?) — общенациональный крупномасштабный процесс сбора, анализа и оценки данных о населении Японии. Правила проведения переписи определяет действующий Закон Японии о статистике № 53 от 23 мая 2007 года. Проводится раз в 5 лет Службой статистики Японии при Министерстве по общим делам Кабинета Министров Японии...
 
tol64:

So far I've only found that there is a decline since 2005. And then there's this data from 1920:Census of Japan >>>


//---

P.S. Maybe they don't want to, but they're having babies anyway. )))

HZ. Either I need to update my memory, or we're being fooled again somewhere.

http://newsland.com/news/detail/id/856868/

2011 - 1,057,000 births, 1,261,000 deaths.

Birth rate trend http://www.demoscope.ru/weekly/2014/0589/tema01.php

Either way, they are in trouble.

In China, by the way, there is a decline as well, although not as widespread, but enough so that part of the population was allowed to have a second one...

...a trend, though.

 
hmm
Население Японии
Население Японии
  • countrymeters.info
  • countrymeters.info
Каждые 33.82 сек. рождается один ребёнок. За час население Японии пополняется на 106.4 детей (ребёнка). Каждые 24.50 сек. один человек умирает. Каждый час Япония теряет 146.9 человек(а).
 
Silent:

...

...a trend, though.

It's such a natural decline, or there must be too many people for such an area. )

 
 
tol64:

It's such a natural decline, or there must be too many people for such an area. )

Or one of two things.

The birth rate falls when the standard of living rises.

Or when the birth rate falls in an orderly fashion.

Yes, They Really Do Want To Reduce The Population – 22 Shocking Population Control Quotes From The Global Elite That Will Make You Want To Lose Your Lunch
Yes, They Really Do Want To Reduce The Population – 22 Shocking Population Control Quotes From The Global Elite That Will Make You Want To Lose Your Lunch
  • endoftheamericandream.com
Most Americans have absolutely no idea, but a very dark philosophy is spreading like wildfire among the global elite.  This philosophy is an obsessive belief
 
 

The price tag on ebay... what should I buy for the future?

ps By the way, Braintree (a subsidiary of PayPal) is in talks with Coinbase. Soon, it will be possible to buy bitcoins on ebay.

Революция, которой не было: умные часы были разработаны еще в 1977 году
Революция, которой не было: умные часы были разработаны еще в 1977 году
  • style.rbc.ru
Идея создания электронных наручных часов, способных на большее, чем просто показывать время, пришла в голову инженерам компании HP почти 40 лет назад.
 
 
Mischek:
Watson earns the most!
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