Interesting and Humour - page 2404
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I didn't look, from memory.
Here's the wiki for 2009, 0.191% decline.
It's a long standing problem there, 40 years old, population is aging, they don't want to have babies.
So far I've only found that there's been a decline since 2005. And then there's this data from 1920:Census of Japan >>>
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P.S. Maybe they don't want to, but they're having babies anyway. )))
So far I've only found that there is a decline since 2005. And then there's this data from 1920:Census of Japan >>>
//---
P.S. Maybe they don't want to, but they're having babies anyway. )))
HZ. Either I need to update my memory, or we're being fooled again somewhere.
http://newsland.com/news/detail/id/856868/
2011 - 1,057,000 births, 1,261,000 deaths.
Birth rate trend http://www.demoscope.ru/weekly/2014/0589/tema01.php
Either way, they are in trouble.
In China, by the way, there is a decline as well, although not as widespread, but enough so that part of the population was allowed to have a second one...
...a trend, though.
...
...a trend, though.
It's such a natural decline, or there must be too many people for such an area. )
It's such a natural decline, or there must be too many people for such an area. )
Or one of two things.
The birth rate falls when the standard of living rises.
Or when the birth rate falls in an orderly fashion.
The price tag on ebay... what should I buy for the future?
ps By the way, Braintree (a subsidiary of PayPal) is in talks with Coinbase. Soon, it will be possible to buy bitcoins on ebay.