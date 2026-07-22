Interesting and Humour - page 4056
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It's a BOMB!!! I laughed for two hours!))
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RWnzci0Dw-4
This clip is posted on the forum several times a year.
And with different captions, or different voiceovers.
And with different captions, or different voiceovers.
This is the first time I've seen it! Perhaps someone else has...
Here's the first time I've seen it! Probably someone else too...
It happens. It wasn't a fresh video until I saw it either.Note the date.
French company Safran has started ground tests of a promising "open rotor" engine. It promises to reduce fuel costs and CO2 emissions by 30 percent.
French company Safran has started ground tests of a promising "open rotor" engine. It promises to cut fuel costs and CO2 emissions by 30 percent.
there are already engines that not only don't burn oxygen but also don't use any energy for their rotation.
Respectfully.
there are already engines that do not burn oxygen and do not consume any energy for their rotation.
Sincerely.
Engines that violate the law of conservation of energy do not exist.
P.S. giants 5-6 meters tall existed only in fairy tales
Engines that violate the law of conservation of energy do not exist.
P.S. giants of 5-6 m exist only in fairy tales
The engine that was presented at the presentation did not violate anything, consumes nothing (if you can call the absence of any wires to it and the lack of a fuel tank lack of consumption), and work. definitely can be installed in a car and drive on the streets (in this case, the speed is not important, the important fact of movement without fuel costs).
with respect.
the engine that was shown at the presentation, does not violate anything, consumes nothing (if you can call the absence of any wires to it and the lack of a fuel tank a lack of consumption), and works.
with respect.
An engine cannot not consume power and produce power at the same time.
P.s. mermaids have never existed.
An engine cannot not consume power and produce power at the same time.
P.s. mermaids never existed.
With respect.