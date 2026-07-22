Interesting and Humour - page 3631
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where's the cross, then?
Come on, the cross. Where's Smith?
in the photo by Kuznetsov.
Life couplets.don't make me as good as I am,
♪ leave me as good as I am ♪
***
I didn't mean to offend you,
accidentally just lucky
***
since time is short,
I will briefly explain
***
my head is off today,
not all, of course - I can eat
***
try to watch my figure,
a little distraction, she chews
***
shaman for bad weather
recently got punched
***
everything looks fine,
but if you sniff it, it's not
***
anyone can hurt Tanya,
not everyone can run away
***
looking for a decent job,
but not related to work
***
my intentions are fine,
come on, it's not far
***
I'm worried about you -
***
hold this plantain -
I'm about to hit you, put it right away
***
I understand that you have nothing to worry about,
but try to understand
***
we'd be the perfect couple,
sure, if it wasn't for you
***
like they say, everything passes,
but something might stick
***
whoever I want to make happy,
no escape
***
can you even cook?
- I'm a good sausage cutter
***
call more often - it's my pleasure
to see you "missed"
***
why teach us how to work,
you learn how to pay
***
my temper is hard,
all because it's golden
***
to make a master craftsman afraid,
he knows a lot of scary words
***
you wanted to ruin my life?
thank you, got it done myself
***
she got run over by a horse in the middle of the burning hills,
she wasn't Russian
***
when all the rats ran away,
the ship stopped sinking
***
things are going great so far,
since I haven't started
***
work pretty rarely,
not happy every day
***
was such a scary fairy tale,
the kids went out for a smoke
***
when there's no money for plans,
they become a dream
***
married twice unsuccessfully -
one left, one didn't
***
there's a mind in the universe after all,
since he won't get in touch
***
seems to be running out of legs,
but the skirt still hasn't started
***
I would ask you to stay,
but you will, I'm afraid
***
no problem for women
they can't make
***
oleg is so unlucky,
that even the lift goes to the depot
***
remember me cheerful,
tomorrow I'll start repairing
***
yawn, tuck my head in,
alarm clock set for March
***
we call it life,
but it's just a to-do list
***
all the things that don't kill us,
make doctors richer
***
and live happily ever after...
he long, happy she
***
I'm not dumb, but economical
spending potential
***
my psychiatrist told me: sit down,
let me calm down and let's get started
***
only for the big need
***
sergeant almost caught the bandit,
but he was higher in rank
***
in bed you're great,
♪ for two minutes you're a god ♪
♪
♪ my sister of talent came to me ♪
♪ but she didn't make the call ♪
♪
♪ I hate power and money ♪
♪ when it's in the wrong hands ♪
♪
♪ Oleg spent all day spinning his wheels ♪
♪ then he couldn't take it and ate it ♪
playing halva is quite simple.
♪ putting a bag over your head ♪
♪ to scare the neighbours with a silly look ♪
♪ and shouting wildly I'm a halva ♪
-
not all of ludmila is loved by igor
but only a fragment of her
but he's taken to marrying Ludwig
to all of Ludmila
-
I carried home my paycheck
♪ and you carried home yours ♪
♪ and I decided that two salaries ♪
♪ we've had enough of one ♪
-
my lover took me by the elbow
♪ took me to the window and showed me ♪
♪ all the things I won't see ♪
♪ forever if I don't shut up ♪
-
♪ my cape is always a little behind me ♪
♪ when I'm walking drunk ♪
♪ and the pointy toes of my shoes ♪
♪ always a little bit in front ♪
-
five olegs entered the underground
and exactly six came out.
The last one must have piled up
from previous years.
-
Oksana is climbing the oak tree
up and down and sideways and up.
then down then sideways then up then down then
then up then down then sideways then sideways then
-
Get lost said oleg rudely
♪ wearing flippers, nikolai ♪
I'm going to get some bread anyway
it's a free country
-
Olya's brain doesn't rest
And even if Olya sleeps
♪ it's tossing and turning half the night ♪
makes her uncomfortable.
ArtistBrecht Vandenbroucke