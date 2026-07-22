Interesting and Humour - page 1045
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After August, it gets complicated. )))
Yes, the last time was a year ago, when the bit was worth 7 quid and I offered you to invest and bet that it would grow, and well.
You wagged your finger at me and said it would break and that was the end of it.
It's been a year. The beater's alive, blooming and smelling. The only way it drops now is if something big breaks or discredits the chain.
It's a matter of scale of valuation . Never will big money go into fake equivalents . The joy of a 10x growth in a year is insignificant with the economies of countries.
Put on the left the daily turnover of the Euro in forex, for example, and on the right the turnover of Bitcoin.
The fact that in the third grade fourth grade in Zauralsk, the price of Disney gum wrappers has tripled in two days on the market in the bathroom, does not mean that the regional budget should be transferred to these newspapers.
It is a question of the scale of valuation . Never will big money go into fake equivalents . The joy of a 10x growth in a year is negligible compared to the economies of countries.
On the left, put the turnover of euras in forex per day, and on the right, the turnover of bitcoin and let's see the difference.
The fact that in the third grade fourth grade middle school, the price of Disney gum wrappers on the toilet market rose threefold in two days, does not mean that the regional budget should be transferred to these newspapers.
Mish, the whole point is that the bits are produced by an algorithm that has a saturation point.
They can't be more than they can be.
And your bills are printed in any number of them.
Hence the lack of inflation in the bitcoin and its rise against other currencies. Which continue to be printed.
It's obvious, isn't it?
Andrei, do you have access to bitcoin's pricefeed somewhere? i.e. is there a bitcoin quote stream somewhere?
Mish, the whole issue is that the bits are produced by an algorithm that has a saturation.
They can't be more than they can be.
And your money is being printed in any quantity.
Hence the lack of inflation in the bitcoin and its rise against other currencies. Which continue to be printed.
It's obvious, isn't it?
Of course I am aware of the saturation.
Money is tied to gdp . Bitcoin is not tied to anything but one thing. Trust. But there is no trust. No, there isn't. Compare the turnover. But you are blindsided by a 10x increase.
July 2013 . Spring is here.
Of course I am aware of the saturation.
Money is tied to gdp. Bitcoin is not tied to anything but one thing. Trust. But there is no trust. No, there isn't. Compare the turnover. But you are blindsided by a 10x increase.
I've got 0 bit. I don't get blindsided by it.
I just know that they will exist. and probably cooler than the LETS/WIR model Time Banks
Andrei, do you have access to bitcoin's pricefeed somewhere? i.e. is there a bitcoin quote stream somewhere?
I've got a 0 bit. It's not blocking anything.
I just know they will exist. and probably cooler than the LETS/WIR model Time Banks
What does it have to do with how much you have, we're talking about actual growth.
Computer people trust the bit, philatelists trust the stamps, children trust the wrappers. Their price in normal money is dictated only by fashion.
And a comparison of turnover, I understand, no one wants to lay out. Well, that's fine.