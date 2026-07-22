Interesting and Humour - page 74

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Mischek:
No way. It only snows in winter.
Hmm. Law of higher mathematics: rearranging the summands doesn't make it less snowy.
 
 
Lizar:
Hmm. Law of higher mathematics: rearranging the summands does not make the snow any less.
To hell with dogmas and stereotypes. Let us cast aside the stones of outdated formulas that stand in the way of progress. Let us set our own. What month we call it, that's how we'll use it.
 
Mischek:
To hell with dogmas and stereotypes. Let's kick rocks to the curb with outdated formulas that stand in the way of progress. Let us set our own. What month we call it, what month we'll use.
О! You should go to the Luzhniki in a white pyramid instead of Okhlobystin. It would be more useful. By the way, replace the last four letters in the autumn months with something more positive to make the month last better.
 
Mischek:
Your suggestions ?

Summer 5 months

Autumn 1.5 months

Winter 4 months

Spring 1.5 months

 
TheXpert:

Summer for 5 months.

Autumn 1.5 months

Winter 4 months

Spring 1.5 months.

I've already had winter for 10 months, summer for 1 month, and spring and autumn for half a month each.

It was the most beautiful autumn I've ever had. Autumn only had two weeks and was in a hurry. It was in a hurry to show all the beauty and gifts of autumn in a short time. Look how beautiful I am, but don't go away.

Mushrooms could be scythed. Berries stretched in the middle of the country for 3 months she (Autumn) gave them away in 2 weeks. We were surrounded by hills of rocks with moss and forests covered with all possible and impossible colours.

And then in the morning bang . And not a single leaf. And in the evening it snowed. The most beautiful autumn is over.

 
Lizar:
By the way, replace the last four letters in the autumn months with something more positive to make it catch on better.
By the way yes . The Slavic brothers have much prettier names.
 
Mischek:
By the way yes . The Slavic brothers have much nicer names.
Yes, there 's a lot to choose from.
 
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