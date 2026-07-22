Interesting and Humour - page 74
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No way. It only snows in winter.
Hmm. Law of higher mathematics: rearranging the summands does not make the snow any less.
To hell with dogmas and stereotypes. Let's kick rocks to the curb with outdated formulas that stand in the way of progress. Let us set our own. What month we call it, what month we'll use.
Your suggestions ?
Summer 5 months
Autumn 1.5 months
Winter 4 months
Spring 1.5 months
Summer for 5 months.
Autumn 1.5 months
Winter 4 months
Spring 1.5 months.
I've already had winter for 10 months, summer for 1 month, and spring and autumn for half a month each.
It was the most beautiful autumn I've ever had. Autumn only had two weeks and was in a hurry. It was in a hurry to show all the beauty and gifts of autumn in a short time. Look how beautiful I am, but don't go away.
Mushrooms could be scythed. Berries stretched in the middle of the country for 3 months she (Autumn) gave them away in 2 weeks. We were surrounded by hills of rocks with moss and forests covered with all possible and impossible colours.
And then in the morning bang . And not a single leaf. And in the evening it snowed. The most beautiful autumn is over.
By the way, replace the last four letters in the autumn months with something more positive to make it catch on better.
By the way yes . The Slavic brothers have much nicer names.