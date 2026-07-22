Interesting and Humour - page 2880

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Ihor Herasko:

An age test. Who's that?

Are you kidding me?

Girls, naturally!

 
Ihor Herasko:

An age test. Who is it?

Oh, like, who knows, they're definitely over 30? That's not a very accurate test... :)
 
Ihor Herasko:

The age test. Who is it?

women

 
Karputov Vladimir:
Melaphon.
Uh-huh.
 
new-rena:

Are you kidding me?

Girls, naturally!

Only these girls are over 40.)
 
Ihor Herasko:
Only these girls are over 40 ))
Laughing, well, the other one's got it all figured out without me.
 
Ihor Herasko:

The age test. Who is it?

The right one is Alice, the left one is myelophone )))

Alice, I have the myelophone!

 

You must have a dream so you can get up in the morning and go for kefir

Billy Wilder.

 
Alexander Voronkov:

You must have a dream so you can get up in the morning and go for kefir

Billy Wilder.

Yeah, it's bad luck for a guy to get pigeons all over him like that...
 
new-rena:
Yeah, bad luck for a guy if he's so heavily pigeonholed...
)))))
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