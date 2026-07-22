Interesting and Humour - page 2880
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An age test. Who's that?
Are you kidding me?
Girls, naturally!
An age test. Who is it?
The age test. Who is it?
women
Melaphon.
Are you kidding me?
Girls, naturally!
Only these girls are over 40 ))
The age test. Who is it?
The right one is Alice, the left one is myelophone )))
Alice, I have the myelophone!
You must have a dream so you can get up in the morning and go for kefir
Billy Wilder.
You must have a dream so you can get up in the morning and go for kefir
Billy Wilder.
Yeah, bad luck for a guy if he's so heavily pigeonholed...