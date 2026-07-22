Interesting and Humour - page 1425
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Lizar:
Photographer Chris Hirata started filming the lava eruption and stood on it, it was quite hot. The lava is real and the fire is real, but it was not realistic to wait for something to ignite on its own. It was only possible to stand there for a very short time. So first he sprayed lighter fluid on his pant leg and tripod and set it on fire. Then he quickly stood on the lava, took the picture and got out of there.
http://masterok.livejournal.com/1261430.html
According to proponents of the abolition of software patents, the lack of intellectual property in this area will only encourage innovation. "By clarifying the list of what is patentable, we give New Zealand companies greater flexibility to adapt and improve existing inventions while continuing to protect genuine innovation," said Trade Minister Craig Foss.
The lawmakers' decision was welcomed by representatives of the Institute of IT Professionals (IITP), who celebrated the landmark day when "old laws met modern technology" and came out victorious for the benefit of developers.
The history of the Patents Bill is interesting. It was proposed back in 2008. In 2010 it was decided to ban software patents altogether. However, in the following years it was slowed down, although an IITP survey showed that 94% of the software developers wanted to abolish software patents.
"The patent system doesn't work for software because it is virtually impossible for normal technology companies to create new software without infringing some of the hundreds of thousands of existing patents, often on fairly obvious things," says IITP chief executive Paul Matthews.
Photographer Chris Hirata started filming the lava eruption and stood on it, it was quite hot. The lava is real and the fire is real, but it was not realistic to wait for something to ignite on its own. It was only possible to stand there for a very short time. So first he splashed lighter fluid on his pant leg and tripod and set it on fire. Then he quickly stood on the lava, took the picture and got out of there.
http://masterok.livejournal.com/1261430.html
Oh, you brutal destroyer.
Go ahead and chop it up, there is no such thing as Father Christmas...
The coat of arms of Kryzhopol
Oh, cruel destroyer.
Come on, keep chopping, there's no Father Christmas...
Who doesn't believe in Father Christmas doesn't get a Christmas present!
Oh, cruel destroyer.
Come on, keep chopping, Father Christmas doesn't exist...
There's still gunpowder in the guts and berries in the buttocks.)