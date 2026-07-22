Interesting and Humour - page 3711

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Дмитрий:

...

I also wrote that I "served the fatherland". Come on, find something to complain about here, too.

Those who want to pick on me will find something to pick on in any utterance. This is a way of thinking and behaving - nihilism.

It's usually inherent in adolescents.

 
СанСаныч Фоменко:

From here

During the Great Patriotic War dog orderlies carried more than 700 thousand wounded soldiers from the battlefield! It is worth mentioning that a dog handler was awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union for 80 people carried out of the battlefield.


Dimitri:


To bring medicine to the wounded, yes.

To harness and transport by sledges the wounded - yes.

But one dog could not pull a wounded man out of the battlefield, only in a sled and with a dog-sire.

It's surprising when a person finds a thrill in refuting their interlocutor at all costs. Did the first post say that one dog carried a wounded man? It clearly saidsanitation dogs. And did it say that the dogs were without a harness?))
 
khorosh:

It's surprising when a person finds joy in refuting their interlocutor at all costs. Did the first post say that one dog carried a wounded man? It clearly saidsanitation dogs. And did it say that the dogs were without a harness?)))



Because fake. And as the real participants of the war pass away there will be more and more of this fake.
 
Artyom Trishkin:

I also wrote that I "served the fatherland". Come on, look for something to pick on here too.

Whoever wants to pick on something will find something to pick on in any utterance. It's a way of thinking and behaving - nihilism.

It's usually inherent in adolescents.


Do you like living a lie? The main use of dogs was to deliver vv under tanks. Hello all animal lovers.
 
A total of around 15,000 dog sled dogs were formed during the war to take wounded soldiers to shelter where they could be givenurgent medical treatment. And this may be the most important feature of the assistance of dogs in rescuing our soldiers.
 
My grandmother used to say in such cases: "Sick people, what do you take from them...", just in case: "Sick people, what do you take from them...".
So, this phrase in full sounds like this: "Sick people, what to take from them except tests?
And these sick people throw their "tests" into the fan to make a mess of everything around them...
 

SanSanych, and here's another greeting from "reality"


 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

SanSanych, and here's another greeting from "reality"


One does not preclude the other. 15,000 dogsleds took some out and some didn't. The internet is full of material describing the use of dogs.
 
СанСаныч Фоменко:
One does not preclude the other. 15,000 dog sled dogs got some people out and some didn't. The internet is full of material describing the use of dogs.


Sledding is the only one of reality, but with the involvement of a carer.

And searching with a dog in the marshes - sorry, don't be ridiculous.

 
khorosh:

It's surprising when a person finds pleasure in refuting his interlocutor at all costs. Did it say in the first post that one dog carried a wounded man? It clearly saidsanitation dogs. And did it say that the dogs were without a harness?))




Quote from the "first post":
  • Dogs in WWII: carried the wounded out of the battlefield searching for mines, serving the fatherland in general...

Explanation of the quote - no, the quote does not say "sanitation dogs" anywhere.


Why are you talking this nonsense again?

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