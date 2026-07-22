Interesting and Humour - page 3711
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I also wrote that I "served the fatherland". Come on, find something to complain about here, too.
Those who want to pick on me will find something to pick on in any utterance. This is a way of thinking and behaving - nihilism.
It's usually inherent in adolescents.
From here
During the Great Patriotic War dog orderlies carried more than 700 thousand wounded soldiers from the battlefield! It is worth mentioning that a dog handler was awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union for 80 people carried out of the battlefield.
To bring medicine to the wounded, yes.
To harness and transport by sledges the wounded - yes.
But one dog could not pull a wounded man out of the battlefield, only in a sled and with a dog-sire.
It's surprising when a person finds joy in refuting their interlocutor at all costs. Did the first post say that one dog carried a wounded man? It clearly saidsanitation dogs. And did it say that the dogs were without a harness?)))
Because fake. And as the real participants of the war pass away there will be more and more of this fake.
I also wrote that I "served the fatherland". Come on, look for something to pick on here too.
Whoever wants to pick on something will find something to pick on in any utterance. It's a way of thinking and behaving - nihilism.
It's usually inherent in adolescents.
Do you like living a lie? The main use of dogs was to deliver vv under tanks. Hello all animal lovers.
So, this phrase in full sounds like this: "Sick people, what to take from them except tests?
And these sick people throw their "tests" into the fan to make a mess of everything around them...
SanSanych, and here's another greeting from "reality"
SanSanych, and here's another greeting from "reality"
One does not preclude the other. 15,000 dog sled dogs got some people out and some didn't. The internet is full of material describing the use of dogs.
Sledding is the only one of reality, but with the involvement of a carer.
And searching with a dog in the marshes - sorry, don't be ridiculous.
It's surprising when a person finds pleasure in refuting his interlocutor at all costs. Did it say in the first post that one dog carried a wounded man? It clearly saidsanitation dogs. And did it say that the dogs were without a harness?))
Explanation of the quote - no, the quote does not say "sanitation dogs" anywhere.
Why are you talking this nonsense again?