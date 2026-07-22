Interesting and Humour - page 2655

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«Тинькофф» потребовал с клиентов деньги за ошибку в курсах валют
«Тинькофф» потребовал с клиентов деньги за ошибку в курсах валют
  • top.rbc.ru
​Тинькофф Банк требует с клиентов деньги, полученные в результате технической ошибки с курсами валют. Как сообщил «Коммерсантъ» со ссылкой на клиентов банка, в апреле Тинькофф Банк в системе безналичных расчетов по картам выставлял курс покупки валют ниже, чем курс продажи. В результате некоторые клиенты смогли заработать на конвертации...
 
Karputov Vladimir:

Soaring cranes:


The idea is fun, but it's tasteless
 
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Шоу раритетных автомобилей, Копенгаген, Дания
Шоу раритетных автомобилей, Копенгаген, Дания
  • 2015.06.04
  • vendirg
  • vendirg.livejournal.com
Оригинал взят у в Шоу раритетных автомобилей, Копенгаген, Дания
 
The dollar goes up - prices go up. The dollar has fallen - not a single motherfucker lowers prices. So it's not the dollars, it's the fags.
[Deleted]  
Modern IT people (developers, programmers) are much less likely to use the dreaded slang and jargon that was popular in the late 1990s, early 2000s. Here is a short list of words with their deciphering, which can be found most often...
Микро-словарь сленга разработчиков
Микро-словарь сленга разработчиков
  • blog.ultrasenior.com.ua
Современные айтишники (разработчики, программисты) гораздо реже пользуются страшным сленгом и жаргоном, бывшим популярным в конца 1990-х, начала 2000-х. Вот небольшой список слов с их расшифровкой, которые можно встретить наиболее часто. Баг (bug) - ошибка в программе. Чуть ли не самое популярное слово :). Лучший способ исправить баг - это не...
 

The iron was also good at swearing.
A conversation between two computer guys on a minibus:


- I had a dead end yesterday...
- Have you tried lifting it up with three fingers?
- Yeah... Doesn't work...
- Yeah... My mother's dead. I fucked her all night, took her brains out in the morning and nailed her to the wall... as a memento...

Or this:

 

The bravest man in North Korea


Was...

 
moskitman:

The iron was also good at swearing.
A conversation between two computer guys on a minibus:


- I had a dead end yesterday...
- Have you tried lifting it up with three fingers?
- Yeah... Doesn't work...
- Yeah... My mother's dead. I fucked her all night, took her brains out in the morning and nailed her to the wall... as a memento...

Or this:

It looks good.
 

The author of Fifty Shades of Grey decided to make some more money and, without further ado, rewrote the same novel on behalf of a man

[Deleted]  
Funny commentary
// Когда я начинал это писать, только Бог и я понимали, что я делаю
// Сейчас остался только Бог
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