Interesting and Humour - page 2655
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Soaring cranes:
The iron was also good at swearing.
A conversation between two computer guys on a minibus:
- I had a dead end yesterday...
- Have you tried lifting it up with three fingers?
- Yeah... Doesn't work...
- Yeah... My mother's dead. I fucked her all night, took her brains out in the morning and nailed her to the wall... as a memento...
Or this:
The bravest man in North Korea
Was...
The iron was also good at swearing.
A conversation between two computer guys on a minibus:
- I had a dead end yesterday...
- Have you tried lifting it up with three fingers?
- Yeah... Doesn't work...
- Yeah... My mother's dead. I fucked her all night, took her brains out in the morning and nailed her to the wall... as a memento...
Or this:
The author of Fifty Shades of Grey decided to make some more money and, without further ado, rewrote the same novel on behalf of a man