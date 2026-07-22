Interesting and Humour - page 2561

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategy testing

What is your specialty.

Edic, 2015.02.16 15:19

I don't understand the message .

By the way, a video has come out about you )


 

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Замок Гарибальди - самый красивый российский готический замок
Замок Гарибальди - самый красивый российский готический замок
  • fishki.net
Никогда не видела ничего подобного. Это уникальный для России проект туристического комплекса в готическом стиле - здесь будут отели-замки, 60-метровая башня, рестораны, развлекательный комплекс, порт, который может принимать как яхты, так и крупногабаритные суда, и всё это объединит парк на территории 6,5 га. И всё это в селе Хрящёвка на...
[Deleted]  

In the "marry a financier" series.

 
GT788:

From the "marry a financier" series

18 and already so determined :)
 
:)
Китайские синоптики сообщили о влиянии кризиса в России на прогноз погоды
Китайские синоптики сообщили о влиянии кризиса в России на прогноз погоды
  • www.rbc.ru
Китайский Национальный метеорологический центр выступил с предупреждением о возможном ухудшением качества прогнозов погоды в связи с падением российского рубля. «Наши прогнозы погоды могут быть менее точными из-за недавнего падения рубля», – приводит цитату из официального микроблога центра издание MarketWatch. В ответ, отмечает издание, в...
 
server:
:)
There you go, rubbing it in China :)
[Deleted]  

a funny idea has occurred to me, I need to work it into my head with a joke and a fantasy:- it's a stupid truth, but still,

as always for lack of knowledge.

anyone has ever worked out a price chart in the form of a staple key:) deregera ..........

 
 
aleks557:

a funny idea came to my mind that should be processed with a joke and fantasy:- stupid truth, but still,

as always for lack of knowledge.

anyone has ever worked out a price chart in the form of a staple key:) deregera ..........

The shape of the key is difficult, but the shape of the strings is quite possible
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