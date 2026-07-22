Interesting and Humour - page 710

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Google decided to go beyond creating a map of the Earth and made an interactive map of the Milky Way. For Chrome users only:

http://workshop.chromeexperiments.com/stars/

 
C-4:

Google decided to go beyond creating a map of the Earth and made an interactive map of the Milky Way. ...

Very beautiful and colourful. However, based on the parallelism of the planes of orbits of the planets in our solar system, there are doubts about the correspondence of the presented 3D location to the currently available astronomical data.
 
 
 

Solo on a tank . Or the muses are not silent.

 
Mischek:

Solo on a tank . Or the muses are not silent.

... When the soldiers are singing plug your ears with cotton wool...
 
 

Fools are annoying.

Or maybe they didn't like the tits.)

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