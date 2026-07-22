Interesting and Humour - page 977
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Dimitar, what is this medievalism? This is an outrage. I insist that you put an end to this outrage under the guise of reviving the oldest Bulgarian rituals. Otherwise, you will not be allowed to participate in the championship in 2013.
Dimitar, what is this medievalism? This is an outrage. I insist that you put an end to this outrage under the guise of reviving the oldest Bulgarian rituals. Otherwise, you will not be allowed to participate in the championship in 2013.
Why "outrage"?!?!?
It's called "trichane", "cyrene" . It is done to prevent the disease of rabies . And a ritual to the gods (ours, not the Jews). There are no affected dogs.
First try banning castration ! A real outrage / medieval / barbaric !!! And Circumcision too !!!
And for the Lothair Championships 2013 (if at all), I'm not planning to take part anyway... For now... ;)
First try banning castration ! A real outrage / medieval / barbaric !!! Circumcision too !!!
Man, that's strong, you can't make that up - "State Duma mandate".
Man, that's strong, you can't make that up - "State Duma mandate".
It is called 'tricane', 'cyrena' . It is done to prevent rabies. And a ritual to the gods (ours, not the Jews). There are no affected dogs.
Is there any scientific explanation for this?
Or purely on faith, spun the dog and it won't get rabies.
I want a summer. I want summer!