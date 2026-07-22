Interesting and Humour - page 2854

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Alexandr Bryzgalov:

I can't figure out if she's facing me backwards or forwards.)


Side :)
 
 
http://nirvana.fm/~blog
 
Dina Paches:
When your favourite mat is busy, the dog is not in the way!
 
 

[Deleted]  
Alexey Busygin:

Oh, you spoiled people! You want a snow maiden, a fridge to help you.

And how do you get her out of thereeveryone wants their own square footage...
 
Alexander Antoshkin:
And how to get her out of thereeveryone wants their own square metres...

 
Alexander Antoshkin:
And how to get her out of there,everyone wants their own square metres...
It's not a snow maiden, it's a housekeeper. The fridge has been cleaned out
 
Alexey Busygin:
It's not a snow maiden, it's a housekeeper. The fridge has been cleaned out.
Don't talk about the ghosts :)
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