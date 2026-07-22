Interesting and Humour - page 2854
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I can't figure out if she's facing me backwards or forwards.)
Oh, you spoiled people! You want a snow maiden, a fridge to help you.
And how to get her out of thereeveryone wants their own square metres...
And how to get her out of there,everyone wants their own square metres...
It's not a snow maiden, it's a housekeeper. The fridge has been cleaned out.