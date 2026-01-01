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MetaTrader VPS
MetaTrader VPS

Reliable trader hosting for uninterrupted operation of robots and instant copying of trades

Free trial period - 24 hours
01 Start your trial period to access all MetaTrader VPS features
02 Transfer your signals and EAs to the cloud
03 You will be automatically switched to the paid plan after 24 hours
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Find out the execution speed with MetaTrader VPS

Rent hosting on a long-term basis to get up to 33% discount

Mini

1 month
Free trial period - 24 hours

Optimal

3 months
Free trial period - 24 hours

Long

6 months
Free trial period - 24 hours

Max

12 months
Free trial period - 24 hours

Why is our hosting an excellent solution for automated trading?

Home PC
Regular terminal, market analysis and Internet network delays from 100 ms
MetaTrader VPS
Fast analysis on an optimized execution core and 0-5 ms latency
Quick start
Your robots and subscriptions will continue to work in the cloud in a few minutes
MetaQuotes ecosystem
You will not spend EA and program activations when moving to our cloud
Best execution
You will not miss a single pip of profit and will be able to earn more
Reliable equipment
Your trades will be executed around the clock

HIGHER SPEED - BIGGER PROFITS

More than thirty hosting points around the world provide optimal access to trade servers of any broker.

96% of broker servers can be accessed in less than 10 ms, while 84% — in less than 3 ms.

Ultrashort trade execution time will save you from unnecessary risks of price changes and help you earn more on each trade.

LEVEL UNATTAINABLE FOR COMPETITORS

RELIABILITY

MetaQuotes servers are hosted by the most reliable providers to ensure a maximum uptime of 99.99%. You can be sure that your trading strategies will run consistently 24/7.

EXPERTISE

For more than 20 years, MetaQuotes has been creating high-tech solutions for the financial market. Thanks to many years of expertise, we have developed a VPS specifically for automated trading via our trading platform. We guarantee full compatibility and working efficiency of each element at any stage.

PERFORMANCE

Smart resource allocation algorithms ensure that each trading platform receives enough resources on a virtual machine: up to 3 GB of RAM, up to 16 GB of hard disk space and several CPUs are allocated on demand. In case of any difficulties, our support team provides timely and qualified technical assistance.

8 reasons to choose MetaTrader VPS over regular cloud hosting

THREE SIMPLE STEPS TO VIRTUAL HOSTING

Click the VPS icon in the trading platform
Select a service plan
Transfer your environment to the cloud in one click
If something is unclear, use our tips

Still have questions?

How it works?
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