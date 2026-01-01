MetaTrader VPS

Reliable trader hosting for uninterrupted operation of robots and instant copying of trades
with the lowest ping
MetaTrader Platform
with the lowest ping
MetaTrader Platform
If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here
Rent hosting on a long-term basis to get up to 33% discount
Mini
Optimal
Long
Max
Why is our hosting an excellent solution for automated trading?
HIGHER SPEED - BIGGER PROFITS
More than thirty hosting points around the world provide optimal access to trade servers of any broker.
96% of broker servers can be accessed in less than 10 ms, while 84% — in less than 3 ms.
Ultrashort trade execution time will save you from unnecessary risks of price changes and help you earn more on each trade.
RELIABILITY
MetaQuotes servers are hosted by the most reliable providers to ensure a maximum uptime of 99.99%. You can be sure that your trading strategies will run consistently 24/7.
EXPERTISE
For more than 20 years, MetaQuotes has been creating high-tech solutions for the financial market. Thanks to many years of expertise, we have developed a VPS specifically for automated trading via our trading platform. We guarantee full compatibility and working efficiency of each element at any stage.
PERFORMANCE
Smart resource allocation algorithms ensure that each trading platform receives enough resources on a virtual machine: up to 3 GB of RAM, up to 16 GB of hard disk space and several CPUs are allocated on demand. In case of any difficulties, our support team provides timely and qualified technical assistance.