Interesting and Humour - page 2300
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I've been working too hard.
---What people who are dying regret
A nurse decided to write down what people regret before they die, and one of the most common regrets was 'I worked too hard'. If today were the last day of your life, what would you regret the most?
I wonder if I've had all five of those regrets for a few years now... Am I dying?
I've been working too hard
---He who works too much has no time to make money! So said someone from a very affluent world...
Now: Izhevsk.
Full post here.
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The heart of Izhevsk and the eye of Glazov
St. Michael's Cathedral. It has the highest spire in the Volga region (62 metres):
On the left is the Kalashnikov Arms Museum:
And this is the town of Glazov:
read the full post here.
Now: Perm
Full post here.
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Perm through the eyes of taxi driver
One of the oldest restaurants in the city:
Further - read full post here.
Chinese supercomputer is still the most powerful in the world, with Russia's best one in 42nd place
China's Tianhe-2 supercomputer is still the most powerful in the world. It once again topped the international Top500 ranking published on Monday. The list, which is updated twice a year, lists the world's 500 fastest computer systems.The Chinese supercomputer was developed at the University of Defense Science and Technology of China's People's Liberation Army in Changsha (Hunan Province, Central China). Tianhe-2 achieves a performance of 33.86 petaflops. That means it performs 33.86 quadrillion computer operations per second. This is the third consecutive time this computer has topped the Top500 supercomputer ranking, first published in 1993.
Second place went to the American Titan from Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee. It shows a performance of 17.59 petaflops. The third position is occupied by the American supercomputer Sequoia with the capacity of 17.17 petaflops.
According to the Top500 compilers, the top ten list is virtually unchanged from November 2013, when the previous ranking was presented. Of the ten most powerful computers in the world, six are in the USA, one each in China, Japan, Switzerland and Germany. All in all, the Top500 rating includes 233 supercomputers from the USA, 73 from China, 30 each from Great Britain and Japan, 27 from France, 23 from Germany.
Russia is represented in the global ranking by five computer systems, the most productive of which - Lomonosov Moscow State University supercomputer - has a capacity of 0.9 petaflops and takes the 42nd place.