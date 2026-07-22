Interesting and Humour - page 2036
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Yes, normal white swans don't. But you can have multi-headed toothed white swans. There are two white heads for every black one. )))р
radiation ?
radiation ?
You have to cheat "a little". )))
Drugs, I knew it.
You may well have, but not me. ))) I've even seen you under the mushrooms recently. >>> Junkie. >>> Bear under the mushrooms.
>>> And I'm all for 100% sober from the get-go. :)
You may well have, but not me. ))) I've even seen you under the mushrooms recently. >>> Junkie. >>> Bear under the mushrooms.
>>> And I'm all for 100% sober from the get-go. :)
Bullshit, I've eaten mushrooms. All you gotta do is take the red film off.
And no consequences, no consequences, no consequences.
)
Freedom to the Yenisei Maniac!
Artyom, I'm with you, hang in there.
Bullshit, I've eaten fly agarics. You only have to take off the red film
Bullshit, I've eaten fly agarics. All you have to do is take off the red film.
And no consequences, no consequences, no consequences.
)
got it
I was wondering, under the new rules, can I post images of animals?
All of them? Or is there a limit?
I have to check. Are you going to check?
No
Me again?
Let's start at .
Do I look alike?