Interesting and Humour - page 3910

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Dmitry Fedoseev:

.... And you write that pilots can't get out of a spin - a simulator is money and time.

That's not the point, the cost of a crashed plane and the lives of dead passengers cost a lot more than simulators. The reason is that in Russia, many people count on "just in case". This, I am sure, is impossible in Germany, for example. If something is supposed to be done, it must be done. Foreigners usually cannot understand what "just in case" means, they do not know how to translate it into their language. And we are characterised by a kind of recklessness and hope for the windfall.
 
khorosh:
That's not the point, the cost of a crashed plane and the lives of dead passengers are much more expensive than simulators. The reason is that here in Russia, many people count on 'just in case'. This, I am sure, is impossible in Germany, for example. If you are supposed to do it, you must do it. Foreigners usually cannot understand what "just in case" means, they do not know how to translate it into their language. And we are characterised by a kind of recklessness and hope for the windfall.

What am I saying?

Maybe it is considered that a passenger plane should not spin at all, so they do not train, or maybe they are supposed to train, but they do it formally just for the sake of appearances.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

You didn't notice this one:"The cheese category again collected the highest number of negative ratings - 27%."

That's because I don't eat cheese. Diabetes, you can't eat too much fat. Pork is already greasy, sour cream, and with cheeses it's too much, cottage cheese is enough, I think it's more useful.

Cheese is understandable, they add palm oil to make it cheaper. There is less demand for high quality, hence expensive, so they chemically add palm oil to make it cheaper.

 

11:21 an interesting moment


 

What a bear


 
Kirill Shushkevich:

What a bear


He could take down a lion.
 
khorosh:
He could take down a lion, too.

he'll flip that Ural over in no time.)

 

my brother caught a mammoth tusk in a trawl on the Ob River.


 

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В подмосковной колбасе нашли человечину
В подмосковной колбасе нашли человечину
  • 2017.08.04
  • news.rambler.ru
Эксперты Федерального исследовательского центра питания (Институт питания РАМН) нашли в колбасе производства подмосковной компании «Мортадель» следы ДНК человека. Об этом пишут «Известия» со ссылкой на одного из специалистов центра.
[Deleted]  
Igor Konyashin:

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Rumour has it that no major construction site in Moscow is without an illegal immigrant pouring in. It's the same with sausages, probably. Rats are sometimes ground up along with the meat when they get there.

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