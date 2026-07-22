Interesting and Humour - page 3041

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Andrey F. Zelinsky:

To avoid getting into a discussion between non-specialists and non-verbalists (of which I am one) -- there is a resource called gramota.ru -- which can be considered authoritative.

There is such an answer to the question there:

Question No. 278665
What is the difference between sorry andsorry?

Answer of the Russian language reference service

Apologize isa common, stylistically neutral, recommended form of a polite apology in the contemporary Russian language.Apologize- a colloquial form, which is rarely perceived by native speakers as expressing regret, sincere remorse.

Who says it can be considered authoritative? Especially after this one -"Apologiseis a colloquial form that is rarely perceived by native speakers as expressing regret, sincere remorse.". Somehow these authoritative speakers have set their priorities wrong. There is also the question of the meaning of the last comma (marked in red).

 
Sergey Golubev:
It is a genius idea to ban alcohol during an economic crisis and then, a few years later, knowing that the crisis will not be resolved quickly, to allow alcohol. And the people will not be sad and happy about the economic successes or failures, but about banning or allowing beer ... and thereby show who's who... who are the people ... and who are the "elite" ...
Ain't that a little... 13 years isn't that long?
 
Alexey Viktorov:
Not much... 13 years isn't a lot?
)))) self-corrected - credit.
 
Дмитрий:
)))) corrected it myself - credit.
Yeah, got confused with Russia's Prohibition law from 1914 to 1925. That's a full 18 years from 1914 to 1933.
 
Alexey Viktorov:
Not much... 13 years isn't a lot?
I don't mean that. I mean that it's a "good" idea.

I remember back in the USSR when I stood in line for books (there was not only no vodka there at the time, but also no books) - the hands in the line were scribbled with a ballpoint pen ... I used to spend the night in doorways to buy a book ... and now I rarely read ...

The international elite was "sawing" the country to pieces (they always had books and vodka).
Just like the American elite - always alcohol and Cuban cigars.
 

They say that before the Second World War they lived badly ... so did they ... Here are the usual photos from the twenties (there was no internet back then)




 
Alexander Voronkov:

A Soviet-era police memo for determining nationality.

Tatar looks a bit like Lenin)).
 
Alexandr Saprykin:
Tatar looks a bit like Lenin.)
I thought the same thing.
Also looked for a picture with the word 'Russian' in it (like - how did they draw us), it turned out in the first place ... a really ugly picture... the bottom part of the face like Sharikov ...
Indecent post :)
 
Alexandr Saprykin:
Tatar looks a bit like Lenin).
So Lenin was a Tatar.
 
Speculator:
So Lenin was a Tatar.
Ulyanov is clearly not a Tatar surname.
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