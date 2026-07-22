Interesting and Humour - page 3041
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To avoid getting into a discussion between non-specialists and non-verbalists (of which I am one) -- there is a resource called gramota.ru -- which can be considered authoritative.
There is such an answer to the question there:
Answer of the Russian language reference service
Apologize isa common, stylistically neutral, recommended form of a polite apology in the contemporary Russian language.Apologize- a colloquial form, which is rarely perceived by native speakers as expressing regret, sincere remorse.
Who says it can be considered authoritative? Especially after this one -"Apologiseis a colloquial form that is rarely perceived by native speakers as expressing regret, sincere remorse.". Somehow these authoritative speakers have set their priorities wrong. There is also the question of the meaning of the last comma (marked in red).
It is a genius idea to ban alcohol during an economic crisis and then, a few years later, knowing that the crisis will not be resolved quickly, to allow alcohol. And the people will not be sad and happy about the economic successes or failures, but about banning or allowing beer ... and thereby show who's who... who are the people ... and who are the "elite" ...
Not much... 13 years isn't a lot?
)))) corrected it myself - credit.
Not much... 13 years isn't a lot?
I remember back in the USSR when I stood in line for books (there was not only no vodka there at the time, but also no books) - the hands in the line were scribbled with a ballpoint pen ... I used to spend the night in doorways to buy a book ... and now I rarely read ...
The international elite was "sawing" the country to pieces (they always had books and vodka).
Just like the American elite - always alcohol and Cuban cigars.
They say that before the Second World War they lived badly ... so did they ... Here are the usual photos from the twenties (there was no internet back then)
A Soviet-era police memo for determining nationality.
Tatar looks a bit like Lenin.)
Also looked for a picture with the word 'Russian' in it (like - how did they draw us), it turned out in the first place ... a really ugly picture... the bottom part of the face like Sharikov ...
Indecent post :)
Tatar looks a bit like Lenin).
So Lenin was a Tatar.