Interesting and Humour - page 1574
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What a good man and such a foolish way to get burned, forgetting his feet. Feet should never be forgotten. Feet are big, they attract attention. A man walks and suddenly, boom, feet.
You'll be asking questions about who forgot your shoe size if it's a good one. No, you should always take your feet with you.
Here's another one, but he will not be able to be an MP and do business.
Here's another one, only he won't be able to MP or do business any more.
An honourable man. He wouldn't forget his legs. And him in the cement. It's not good. It's not Christian.
- Medal "For fidelity to duty and fatherland" of March 5, 2008, order № 105/ZVD
- Medal "For Services to the Chechen Republic" from 30.04.2008, order № 168 Grozny.
- Medal "In commemoration of the ninetieth anniversary of the USSR Armed Forces" on 12.06.2008, order № 52
- Medal "For peace enforcement" of August, 14, 2008, the order ¹26
- Badge "For the aid to South Ossetia" from November 21, 2008
- Order "Pride of Russia" of November 21, 2008, reg. number 003-017-681
- Dirk "MARGELOV" of August 2, 2011.
Interesting article, which gives an idea of why our state is so criminalised, although individually people in state structures seem to be mostly virtuous.
http://valv.ru/dobrosovestnoe-zabluzhdenie-ubijjc-magnitskogo.html
Good night
Utilities workers of Elektrostal have given an unexpected surprise to local residents. A new item - "Temple" - has appeared on utility bills, Andrey Rybakov said on his Facebook page. Spirituality costs locals less than electricity or gas, but is more expensive than intercom services.
Read more: http://top.rbc.ru/society/03/10/2013/880445.shtml
PS. There is a little confusion, the temple is cheaper than the intercom :)
Good morning
The end of the Soviets.