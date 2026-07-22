Interesting and Humour - page 2023

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IvanIvanov:
I beg your pardon, but should you specify "To each person who counts, or are there any additional conditions for this transaction?"
Just one, who cares about other people's money.
 
trora:

that's an offer to me personally.

not bad, by the way... let me do the math.... and it'll be ridiculous if the author refuses the deal...

Full list of all my posts in this thread with links to each one.
 
It's not the money, but the inflated rating and the flooding of the thread. post something really funny, no questions asked. and personal conversations over a couple of pages are punished on any forum.
 
trora:
It's not about money, it's about inflated ratings and topic flooding. post what's really funny, there will be no questions. and personal conversations over a couple of pages are punished in any forum. it's strange that you did not know that.

Count me in, voice of the people. Don't forget to check out my profile - the rating is not for chit-chat. And you, stargazer, what are you bragging about?

Or is it up to you to decide whether to communicate with me on the forum or not? Or maybe you can point out a list of people you want to communicate with and who you can't?
 
don't swear
 

Good morning




 

Intermediate total from December 1, 2013 to the present. page 1819 to 2033 dear forum member artmedia70: rambling in the humor thread as much as 312 posts

that's 312 points. for 300 points you get 6 quid (for 50 points -1 quid). waiting for 6 quid to be transferred to my account. then i'll keep count.

Let's see how you keep your word.

psst - glanced at your profile - Commentator:
1101
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So far, out of 1,100 posts in one month, 300 in the humor thread... if i count all the time - i'm afraid - would it turn out to be 1000 here and only 100 posts in other threads then?

by the way - hedgehog seems to have all his posts in this thread only.

[Deleted]  
A new world record in weightlifting was set by oligarch Rabinovitch, who dropped a 5-kopeck coin under a nearby tram in the street.
 
 
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