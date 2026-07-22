Interesting and Humour - page 2023
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I beg your pardon, but should you specify "To each person who counts, or are there any additional conditions for this transaction?"
that's an offer to me personally.
not bad, by the way... let me do the math.... and it'll be ridiculous if the author refuses the deal...
It's not about money, it's about inflated ratings and topic flooding. post what's really funny, there will be no questions. and personal conversations over a couple of pages are punished in any forum. it's strange that you did not know that.
Count me in, voice of the people. Don't forget to check out my profile - the rating is not for chit-chat. And you, stargazer, what are you bragging about?Or is it up to you to decide whether to communicate with me on the forum or not? Or maybe you can point out a list of people you want to communicate with and who you can't?
Good morning
Intermediate total from December 1, 2013 to the present. page 1819 to 2033 dear forum member artmedia70: rambling in the humor thread as much as 312 posts
that's 312 points. for 300 points you get 6 quid (for 50 points -1 quid). waiting for 6 quid to be transferred to my account. then i'll keep count.
Let's see how you keep your word.
psst - glanced at your profile - Commentator:
1101
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So far, out of 1,100 posts in one month, 300 in the humor thread... if i count all the time - i'm afraid - would it turn out to be 1000 here and only 100 posts in other threads then?
by the way - hedgehog seems to have all his posts in this thread only.