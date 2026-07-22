Interesting and Humour - page 4923

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Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:
Could the museum take a photo with good lighting against the sand these days? Is it technically possible?

You can do anything these days. You can also do it in 3D software.

Not just against the sand, but buried in the sand. I don't think a museum

would make fun of an artifact like that, sanding it up for a photo.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev #:

You can do anything these days. You can also do it in 3D software.

Not just against the sand, but buried in the sand. I don't think a museum

would make fun of an artifact like that, sanding it up for a photo.

What about photographing the bones and laying a background of sand on a digital photo?
 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:
What about photographing the bones and laying a sand background on a digital photo?

You can if you know how.

If you google "protoceratops and velociraptor" and look at the pictures,

there's all sorts of images based on this fight.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev #:

You can if you know how.

If you google "protoceratops and velociraptor" and look at the pictures,

there's all sorts of images based on this fight.

Oooooh. No longer a fake, but a real photo, with processing!
It's hard with you palaeontologists....

 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:
There you go. No longer a fake, but a real photo, with processing!
It's hard with you palaeontologists....

Nobody said anything about fake - reconstruction)

 
Dmitry Fedoseev #:

One is a predator, the other a herbivore. There's one holding the other's paw with its teeth.

Maybe it's love between them.

Tolerance prevailed, that's why they went extinct.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

maybe it's love?

Tolerance prevailed, that's why they went extinct.

That's what I thought too. Romantic.

 
Edgar Akhmadeev #:

That's what I thought too, love. Romantic.

More like a pervert.))

 
Andrey Dik #:

More like a pervert.))

Isn't that the same thing?

 

Diogenes had only one cup with which he scooped water from the river to drink. But one day he noticed a dog drinking from the river, just gulping water - Diogenes broke his cup and since then he has lived without any possessions or attachments at all.

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