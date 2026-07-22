Interesting and Humour - page 1211
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It's hot, I wish someone would give me a drink...
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Programmer: Imagine that you are a writer and you are supporting a project called War and Peace. You have the terms of reference to write a chapter about Natasha Rostova walking in the rain in the park. You write "it was raining", save it, you get an error message "Natasha Rostova has died, no continuation possible". Why is she dead? You start to look into it. It turns out that Pierre Bezukhov had slippery shoes, he fell down, his gun hit the ground and shot the pole, and a bullet from the pole ricocheted into Natasha. What to do? Load the gun with blanks? Change the shoes? We decide to remove the pole. We get the message, "Lieutenant Rzhevsky is dead." Turns out he's leaning against a pole in the next chapter that's already gone...