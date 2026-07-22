Interesting and Humour - page 2559
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This is a provocative throw-in ;) From a completely different plane.
It's one thing to have a glamorous faggoty showbiz boy, it's quite another to have a normal, perfectly sane man (not necessarily the president of any country)
That's my point: glamorous queer boys - well, not our thing... But a sensible man (not necessarily the president, but even if he is the president) is our thing.
Is there a difference?
Is there a difference?
I remember Arkady Bukhov: "It was a dark, bottomless night... As dark and bottomless as the bottom of a mine where miners toil under the oppression of exploiters..."
Is there a difference?
Don't sweat it, Tom... :-))) every sister will get an earring anyway... it's all bullshit
my aunt gave me a German ('39!) cabinet clock with music... :-))) got in, looked at it, tried to start it... nada...
put it in the box, put it in the cupboard... thought, OK, I'll take it to a mechanic someday...
this summer being a bit drunk, i fell down and banged my head into the wardrobe... i woke up in the morning, hungover, somehow i crawled back on bed... :-)))
lying there, unable to sleep... hang myself ... except for the breathing of neighbours and cars passing a dozen blocks away, I hear some background noise ... and on and on... I can't hear it...
I start looking... I found the source - a box of clocks that had been lying around for five years - the clocks work properly... :-))) it turned out that some tricky lever under the bottom had moved...
Thank God the other one hadn't moved, the one for music... :-))) bollocks... true story... :-)))
Don't worry, Tom... :-))) every sister will get an earring anyway... it's all bullshit
my aunt gave me a German ('39!) cabinet clock with music... :-))) got in, looked at it, tried to start it... nada...
put it in the box, put it in the cupboard... thought, OK, I'll take it to a mechanic someday...
this summer being a bit drunk, i fell down and banged my head into a cupboard... i woke up in the morning, hungover, somehow i crawled back on bed... :-)))
lying there, unable to sleep... hang myself ... except for the breathing of neighbours and cars passing a dozen blocks away, I hear some background noise ... and on and on... I can't hear it...
I start looking... I found the source - a box of clocks that had been lying around for five years - the clocks work properly... :-))) it turned out that some tricky lever under the bottom had moved...
Thank God the other one hadn't moved, the one for music... :-))) bollocks... true story... :-)))
Zheka, well... you should be a watchmaker. Really, a pot on your head and a bubble with you. There'll be a queue of antiques.
Or you can buy up broken stuff cheap, then: drink it, bang your head, sell it at auction. )))))))
Is there a difference?
There isn't. Both on the left are ponces and on the right are ponces. On the right, it's even advocating safety violations. You can't be in a mine with a naked body.
No. Both on the left are ponces and on the right are ponces. On the right there's even propaganda for safety violations. You can't be in a mine with a naked body.
Colleagues, can I tell you a humour from our MQL4 realities? I have a signal (I won't even name it so as not to be suspected of advertising). Yesterday evening (Friday) it was 37th at MT4, today (Saturday morning) it was 63rd and now (Sunday morning) it is 41st.
What's the catch? Well, the fact that all this time there is no trading! And the ratings are changing. Mr. Stalin would definitely giggle...
Colleagues, can I tell you a humour from our MQL4 realities? I have a signal (I won't even name it so as not to be suspected of advertising). Yesterday evening (Friday) it was 37th at MT4, today (Saturday morning) it was 63rd and now (Sunday morning) it is 41st.
What's the catch? Well, the fact that all this time there is no trading! And the ratings are changing. Mr. Stalin would certainly have chuckled...