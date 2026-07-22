Interesting and Humour - page 2832

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Server Muradasilov:

:) That's funny.

May they accept our condolences. :)
 

A friend came to visit with his dog... :)


 
goman:

A friend came to visit with his dog... :)


A dog?


[Deleted]  
I don't get it. Are you visiting her or is SHE visiting you?
 

Fascinating...


 
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25 убойных фотографий, которые поймут только настоящие сисадмины
25 убойных фотографий, которые поймут только настоящие сисадмины
  • fishki.net
Как известно, если сисадмин целый день ничего не делает, значит он работает хорошо. Впрочем, так получается далеко не всегда. Временами в полной мере приходится использовать весь свой арсенал, включая заклинания и бубны. В этой подборке 25 весёлых фотографий, которые поймут только те, кто работал сисадмином. Поехали.
 
Server Muradasilov:
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There's no chip.
 
Как стать экстремалом, не рискуя жизнью - ЯПлакалъ
  • InGrib
  • www.yaplakal.com
В Бразилии есть утес, который пользуется особой популярностью у "экстремалов". С помощью него мужчины и женщины, хилые и накаченные люди показывают своё бесстрашие. фото
 
Alexandr Bryzgalov:
The main thing is to get the right angle
 
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