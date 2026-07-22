Interesting and Humour - page 4840
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Who's the middle one?
Vincent van Gogh's girlfriend:
vincent van gogh's girlfriend:
If it's not a montage, she looks a lot like Lisa.)
The photographer was only from Odessa.))
If it's not a montage, she looks a lot like Lisa.)
The photographer was only from Odessa.))
What kind of montage is that? Jeans, wristwatch, paving stone, tight dress - everything fits the spirit of the artist's time - he is an artist - he sees it that way. And the photographer is definitely from Odessa!
What kind of montage is this? The jeans, the wristwatch, the paving stone, the tight dress - everything fits the artist's zeitgeist - he's an artist - he sees it that way. And the photographer is definitely from Odessa!
If it's not a montage, she looks a lot like Lisa.)
The photographer was only from Odessa.))
What editing, what photoshop? It's a world-renowned historical photograph. It is exhibited in the Van Gogh Museum in Paris, it is practically the central exhibit of the museum, every self-respecting art critic and just a lover of painting and photography knows it.
It's a real photoshop job. Look how unnatural her head's screwed to her neck. Yeah, and his neck-collar border's been retouched.
There's a Van Gogh self-portrait screwed onto a man, the girl looks like Lisa, or is also attached to the body.
But it's funny.)
What editing, what photoshop? This is a world-renowned historic photograph. It is exhibited in the Van Gogh Museum in Paris, practically the centrepiece of the museum, every self-respecting art historian and amateur of painting and photography knows it.
I should add that I have seen it personally and liked it)))
I should add that I saw it in person, liked it.)))
That's what I'm alluding to, it's just that in high society it's not customary to be so blunt))
That's what I'm hinting at, it's just that high society is not so straightforward.)
High society has thinned out on this forum. They are probably all rich and no longer draw themselves).
So the high society has thinned out on this forum. Probably all have grown rich and are not showing off).
Well, with so much money you should not show off, but to dive to the bottom.