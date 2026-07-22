Interesting and Humour - page 3676

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Yuriy Asaulenko:
I have cooler.) If I manage to do it and take a picture, I will put it out.


Not in the coolness of the matter, for me it is a work of art, a masterpiece of the company Nokia.

Spare parts for it have no native for a long time, and Nokia, unfortunately, is not the same))))

 
Server Muradasilov:


It's not about coolness, to me it's a work of art, a masterpiece by Nokia.

There are no spare parts for it for a long time, and unfortunately Nokia is not the same anymore))))

Nokia is a patent holder, it's their main business. A phone business is just an additional small source of income for them.

For example:

In 2009, Nokia accused Apple of infringing 10 patents that affect voice encoding, secure data transfer protocols and several other inventions used in the iPhone since the first version of the device[64]. Apple was eventually found guilty of infringing the said patents, being ordered to pay compensation to Nokia and also to pay royalties thereafter[65]. Details of the agreement were not disclosed in detail[66].

Almost all phone and smartphone companies nowadays, and many others, pay royalties on patents to Nokia. It's such a big dog in the hay)).
 
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Yuriy Zaytsev:
is it a road into the forest or out of the forest?
 
Alexander Antoshkin:
is that a road into the woods or out of the woods?


I think it's through the woods.

Beautiful!

 
"A magnet in the shape of the Zenit Arena eats out of your fridge at night."
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Yuriy Zaytsev:

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