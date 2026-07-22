Interesting and Humour - page 555
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A good practical joke. With the help of modern technology, you can deceive the average man very well.)))
It's banal and not interesting.
It's banal and not interesting.It has been quoted many times. This picture has been hanging everywhere for a long time now.
Here's a humour I'd rather have.
Riddles that were published in Murzilka 30 years ago:
1. You have to lick the front, you have to lick the back. Postage stamp
2. Round hair, sausage in the middle. Corn
3. On top black inside red, as you stick it in so fine. The galoshes
4. Hair on hair, body on body and a dark thing begins. Eyelids
5. Now cold - now hot, now hanging - now standing. Shower
6. Back and forth, it feels good for you and me. Swing
7. What are you looking at me for? Undress, I'm yours! Bed
8. The hairy head behind the cheek comes in deftly. Toothbrush
9. We're the guys who climb in the cracks of the floor! Broom
10. Lying on the back - no one needs it. Lean it against the wall - it will come in handy. Ladder
11. In a dark room, on a white sheet 2 hours of pleasure. Cinema
12. You remember it a little, it will become hard as a potato. Snowball
13. I'll take him in my hands, I'll squeeze him tight - He'll be firm as a turnip
. Snowball
14. The red head goes into the hole cleverly. Woodpecker
15. If it weren't for Grandma's shaggy - Grandpa's bells would freeze. Mittens
If it's too hard to solve, the clues are placed behind a protective layer of black paint.
so of course in those days there was no sex, so Murz and amused .... and the paint used to be high quality, erase does not work, only the monitor bent :) with guesses it as that would be folded more,
1- envelope 4-eyes 6 swings 7 hanger 9 coins?
Of course, in those days there was no sex, so Murz had fun.... and the paint used to be high quality, erase is not possible, only the monitor is bent :) with Murzilka's answers it would be folded,
1 - envelope
4-eyes
6 swings
7 hanger
9-coins?
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