Interesting and Humour - page 4828

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Valeriy Yastremskiy:

Stop trolling. The illusion is in the distance of the head from the ground. Then you just see that it's a picture of a man standing on top of the ground.) Not buried in the ground.)

I didn't realize it at the time.

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

Stop trolling. The illusion is in the distance of the head from the ground. Then you just see that it's a picture of a man standing on top of the ground.) Not buried in the ground.)

Playing with the distance to the subject, focal length and other optics / shutter speed...

lomography

that was a rare camera


Яндекс.Картинки
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Ha, ha, Priscovine and my dog !


 
Denis Sartakov:

Ha, ha, Priscovine and my dog !


Nearby, alternating with bird calls and unobtrusive whispers of the wind, as if lighting up the crimson green waves of the birch grove, burning hot like the summer sun in the heat of a sultry July summer, giving off a light haze like the rising mist from the lake at dawn, frightening away the forest dwellers - the industrious beavers, the wise hedgehogs and the carefree whistles,Prishvin'shouse-museumburns down.
 

watched a "three click" video on living prices in the states


13:30 they were showing sunflower oil for 1,420 liters at $1.84, calculated in l/$ got $1.20 ..... something doesn't add up to reality

Where is the catch?

 
Igor Makanu:

where is the catch?

the tax is often not listed in the prices/checks

 
Alexey Viktorov:

New freelance application... Code is simple, only 1300 lines.........

Probably written on 2-3 lines. Blank lines also count =)))

 
VVT:

tax is often not listed on prices/cheques

Yes, that's probably true, then unfortunately our prices are nowhere near the world prices

 
Igor Makanu:

watched a "three click" video on living prices in the states


13:30 they were showing sunflower oil for 1,420 liters at $1.84, calculated in l/$ got $1.20 ..... something doesn't add up to reality

where is the catch?

1. If you go to the same shop here in a year, you will hardly find the same goods.

2. There is even a chance that the same shop may not be in the same place.

 
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