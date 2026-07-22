Interesting and Humour - page 4828
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Stop trolling. The illusion is in the distance of the head from the ground. Then you just see that it's a picture of a man standing on top of the ground.) Not buried in the ground.)
I didn't realize it at the time.
Stop trolling. The illusion is in the distance of the head from the ground. Then you just see that it's a picture of a man standing on top of the ground.) Not buried in the ground.)
Playing with the distance to the subject, focal length and other optics / shutter speed...
lomography
that was a rare camera
Ha, ha, Priscovine and my dog !
Ha, ha, Priscovine and my dog !
watched a "three click" video on living prices in the states
13:30 they were showing sunflower oil for 1,420 liters at $1.84, calculated in l/$ got $1.20 ..... something doesn't add up to reality
Where is the catch?
where is the catch?
the tax is often not listed in the prices/checks
New freelance application... Code is simple, only 1300 lines.........
Probably written on 2-3 lines. Blank lines also count =)))
tax is often not listed on prices/cheques
Yes, that's probably true, then unfortunately our prices are nowhere near the world prices
watched a "three click" video on living prices in the states
13:30 they were showing sunflower oil for 1,420 liters at $1.84, calculated in l/$ got $1.20 ..... something doesn't add up to reality
where is the catch?
1. If you go to the same shop here in a year, you will hardly find the same goods.
2. There is even a chance that the same shop may not be in the same place.