Interesting and Humour - page 2427
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German road porn . Series "Perverts"
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Russia needs to get serious about licensing trademarks that use the acronym "Vodka" and "Vodka" internationally
Russia needs to get serious about licensing trademarks that use the acronym "Vodka" and "Vodka" at the international level
There was a time when the word "vodka" wasn't even an acronym... ...the country's been screwed.
It's all the findos and our 5th column. I will not point the finger at their representative on this forum. :)
Who's that you're implying? With your crooked finger.
It's all the pindos and our 5th column. I will not point the finger at their representative on this forum. :)
Yeah. USE, fragmented thinking...
Yes, back then it was just a drink, like Coca-Cola...
And childish.
Mum was Mum, Dad was Dad, water was vodka...
Russia needs to get serious about licensing trademarks that use the acronym "Vodka" and "Vodka" internationally
Is it really an acronym?
Russia needs to get serious about licensing trademarks that use the acronym "Vodka" and "Vodka" at the international level