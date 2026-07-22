Interesting and Humour - page 182
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To the last video. It's so beautiful, it makes you want to live.
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1. "Lesha, we had a baby girl! Thank you very much. Bye, Seryoga".
2. "Daddy, call home. I can't find the sawdust from the hamster."
3. "I'm at Grandma Shura's cemetery, today is the 5th anniversary of her death. I'll be there soon. I'll bring lots of goodies. Kisses, Mom."
4. "This is Sergei Yurievich, Andrei's son."
5. "Maxim, thank you and Dad for being at Grandma's grave. Kisses, Grandma.
6. "Andryusha, we bought a fancy muzzle, come over."
7. "Buy some toilet paper and something to drink."
8. "Darling, I didn't go to the cottage because I can't unscrew the steering wheel."
9. "Zhora, are you alive? I have vague doubts."
10. "Misha, it's mother. I have a big favor to ask of you, take Ilya's gas mask, he might go swimming in it and drown. Valera told me. Call me and throw it away on the way."
11. "Katya, an angry sparring neighbour came by about the phone not working."
12. "Did you take your trousers off again and can't hear the pager?"
13. "I can't even sit down. Thank you for a lovely holiday. Sveta."
14. "Kolya, I'm waiting for you at the back door."
15. Come on foot. We'll ride on me.
16. The cash register is broken. The check is beeping and won't go in. Larisa.
17. Honey, urgently pick up Mashenka from kindergarten. Come on, we'll cook chłodets!
18. "Honey, I'm coming down, don't kiss me, I'm with my wife."
19. Lena, pick up the keys from Grandma's red bag...
20. "Buy toilet paper and go home ASAP!!!!!!"
21. Bring sausage, eggs, toilet paper, shampoo and something for dessert.
22. Valera, hit me up with something. Masha.
23. Darling, on your way home, buy one sausage, we have guests today. Darling.
24. I'm begging you, come quickly!
What women want
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To remember where they put their dentures