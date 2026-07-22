Interesting and Humour - page 2831
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People are literally making money from the air :)
Idiot! It is easier for the Chinese to siphon off their dirty air and pay for its disposal, the same Canadians.
Or maybe the Americans have invented nose plugs with an anti-meter. So, they are trying to penetrate the market; first, the demand for clean air, and then they will come up with something else.
You can dress up the outside as well.
http://habrahabr.ru/post/273249/
:) That's funny.
:) That's funny.
:) That's funny.