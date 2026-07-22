Interesting and Humour - page 2831

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Server Muradasilov:

People are literally making money from the air :)

Idiot! It is easier for the Chinese to siphon off their dirty air and pay for its disposal, the same Canadians.

Or maybe the Americans have invented nose plugs with an anti-meter. So, they are trying to penetrate the market; first, the demand for clean air, and then they will come up with something else.

 
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Сервис "Яндекс.Деньги" будет выпускать собственные пластиковые карты
Сервис "Яндекс.Деньги" будет выпускать собственные пластиковые карты
  • 2015.12.16
  • www.interfax.ru
Москва. 16 декабря. INTERFAX.RU - Электронная платежная система "Яндекс.Деньги" получила лицензию на выпуск карт международной платежной системы MasterCard, планирует начать эмиссию собственных карт, сообщили агентству "Интерфакс" в пресс-службе "Яндекс.Денег". Выпускаться будут несколько типов карт. "Мы будем выпускать именные карты (их заказ...
 
 
goman:
You can still dress up the outside
 
Alexey Busygin:
You can dress up the outside as well.
:)
 
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«Зеркальные» сделки Дойче Банка могли проходить при участии Промсбербанка
«Зеркальные» сделки Дойче Банка могли проходить при участии Промсбербанка
  • bankir.ru
Как пишет РБК Daily, следствие подозревает, что «зеркальные» сделки Дойче Банка проходили с участием клиентов и собственников небольшого Промсбербанка. Арестованный акционер Промсбербанка Александр Григорьев, фактически контролировавший банк, подозревается в организации «молдавской схемы». Действуя по этой схеме, преступная группа, в которой...
 

http://habrahabr.ru/post/273249/

Как попасть на дачу президента в пять часов утра
Как попасть на дачу президента в пять часов утра
  • habrahabr.ru
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:) That's funny.

The Telegraph заподозрила Владимира Путина в бессмертии
The Telegraph заподозрила Владимира Путина в бессмертии
  • 2015.12.16
  • lifenews.ru
«Владимир Путин или Дункан Маклауд?» — неожиданным вопросом о происхождении президента России задаются журналисты британского издания The Telegraph. Сотрудники газеты отыскали фотографии 1920 и 1941 годов, на которых изображены люди, подозрительно похожие на российского лидера. Поиски доступных объяснений заводят журналистов слишком далеко, и...
 
Server Muradasilov:

:) That's funny.

They're not in the mood for humour...
 
Server Muradasilov:

:) That's funny.

Putin is immortal or using the time machine
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