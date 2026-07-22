Interesting and Humour - page 781

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Here we go. Here we go.

This is the beginning of the end )

 
I like the joke with the car factory very much.
good test of logic :-)
 

So... The countdown is on. So far, nine people have died of the End of Days. But 21 have been born! >> http://www.worldometers.info/ru/

Maybe the prognosticators were wrong and instead of the End of the Universe, we're seeing a Beginning. And Oppa Jigurd confirms it too. ))

 
 

 
 
Speech check
 
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