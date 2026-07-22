Interesting and Humour - page 1295
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Eh, dreams...
More about the device that turns an iphone into a 3D camera.
I like people who know how to come up with something that is easy to use.
Yandex is Yandex
Married Russians are the most unhappy:
In Russia, life satisfaction declines by an average of 20% after marriage or marriage. The happiest people are those who have never been married, including common-law spouses. This picture is characteristic of all regions of the Russian Federation.
"Gazprom has ordered the development of a tablet for Miller for 120 million roubles.
Doesn't anyone want to take part in the tender? Or we could buy a Chinese tablet for $100 quid and sell it for 120 of ours).
Married Russians are the most unhappy:
In Russia, life satisfaction declines by an average of 20% after marriage or marriage. The happiest people are those who have never been married, including common-law spouses. This picture is characteristic of all regions of the Russian Federation.