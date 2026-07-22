Interesting and Humour - page 1295

New comment
 

Eh, dreams...

 
- Darling, marry me.
- Will you be faithful?
- Yes.
- And loving?
- Yes.
- And you won't be a jerk in a divorce?
 

More about the device that turns an iphone into a 3D camera.

I like people who know how to come up with something that is easy to use.

 
 

Yandex is Yandex


 
 
 

Married Russians are the most unhappy:

In Russia, life satisfaction declines by an average of 20% after marriage or marriage. The happiest people are those who have never been married, including common-law spouses. This picture is characteristic of all regions of the Russian Federation.

[Deleted]  

"Gazprom has ordered the development of a tablet for Miller for 120 million roubles.

Doesn't anyone want to take part in the tender? Or we could buy a Chinese tablet for $100 quid and sell it for 120 of ours).

[Deleted]  
newdigital:

Married Russians are the most unhappy:

In Russia, life satisfaction declines by an average of 20% after marriage or marriage. The happiest people are those who have never been married, including common-law spouses. This picture is characteristic of all regions of the Russian Federation.

Marriage is not a good thing).
1...128812891290129112921293129412951296129712981299130013011302...4979
New comment