Interesting and Humour - page 983

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Mischek:
Imho, you shouldn't link to a particular channel at once, even though it might be your favourite.
101.ru is actually a very diverse resource. And, by the way, a very popular one for me. I'm glad that they have finally restyled it.
 
 
 
moskitman:
Imho, you should not give a link immediately to a particular channel, even if it may be your favorite.
101.ru is actually a very diverse resource. And, by the way, very much visited by me. I'm glad that they have finally restyled it.

or else what? ah, the earth will collide with the celestial axis

You might as well suggest not to embed the code of a particular video from YouTube in the post, because YouTube is in fact a very versatile resource. And, by the way, very much visited by me."

 
 
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