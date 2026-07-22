Interesting and Humour - page 2170
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Just a screamer, then.
Give me a list of what you think is interesting.
Prohibiting without suggesting is not fashionable these days.
I suggest that everything but the uninteresting be considered interesting, here.
:-)
How shall we regulate?
or :-) or o_O or :-(
That is, by voting. A moderator should count the votes (do they need it?) and, based on the results, scrub the votes and/or post.
By default, it's not interested in flooding, spam, ads, politics, and bullshit (rule violations omitted).
This kind of voting - either : -) or o_O or :-( -( - is spam.
Historical paintings with contemporary commentary
Give me a list of what you think is interesting.
Prohibiting without proposing is not fashionable these days.
I'm not after the fashion, I thought that news post was irrelevant to the topic of the branch and gave my opinion on it.
the debate is over, the moderator said "blogs coming soon" and that's it. there were questions about the changes in the content of the thread, that's all.
as it turns out, democracy is perceived differently, is it worth talking about what is interesting humor here?
1 hour and 15 minutes left (before Non-farm Payrolls / Non-farm jobs)