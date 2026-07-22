Interesting and Humour - page 3007

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СанСаныч Фоменко:
I disagree with the figures in principle, as they contradict the universal law: "10% of the population drinks 90% of beer!"
You're the one with the wrong statistics. The global statistic is: "20% of the population drinks 80% of beer!" However, the figures are commensurate.
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
It's been sinking for years and it still won't sink... What an unsinkable bastard! :-)
Capitalism is the power of money and wealth. How can it be otherwise? Let them propose an alternative. I'm sure there is no alternative.
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
Capitalism - the power of money and wealth. How could it be otherwise? Let them offer an alternative. Surely there is no alternative.
North Korea
 
Speculator:
I wrote it that way on purpose because Russian is not a nation in the state of mind!
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
It's been sinking for years and it still won't sink... What an unsinkable bastard! :-)
How come! Capitalism is an extensive animal parasitic civilization, which can exist in conditions of external capture and destruction of other civilizations. And as that bench ends, capitalism goes from external cannibalism to internal cannibalism. The Pindos have already gobbled up the USSR and are about to start gobbling up Geyrope! If it works, they will gobble up the whole planet. Then they'll devour the weaker ones under their noses. Then they'll start eating each other... It already happened in the history of early Greece during the Mycenaean period.
 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
Capitalism - the power of money and wealth. How could it be otherwise? Let them offer an alternative. Surely there is no alternative.
But the slaves in ancient Rome thought otherwise.

I remember them protesting on Capitoline Hill by the thousands with slogans like "Long live feudalism - a bright future for humanity!" :-)
 
Nikolay Kositsin:

What kind of world do you live in? Capitalism has been going downhill for a long time now! It has no resources and the ruling class is already draining it and plans to wipe out ninety-nine percent of the population and not even turn the rest into slaves, but literally into insects like ants and bees! Here we go!

 
And everyone in the shop is so angry, they walk around as important as the Bolshoi Theatre, they don't give way, they pant behind me in the checkout line as if I am disturbing them... all with their baskets full ... like the fucking elite...
 
Pavel Gotkevitch:
Slaves in ancient Rome, on the other hand, thought differently.

I remember them protesting on Capitoline Hill by the thousands with slogans like "Long live feudalism - a bright future for humanity!" :-)
There was nothing wrong with feudalism either, at least as it was organised in our area. A peasant received 1/4 of all production in kind for his labour. Who gets such remuneration nowadays?
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