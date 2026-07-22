Interesting and Humour - page 3007
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I disagree with the figures in principle, as they contradict the universal law: "10% of the population drinks 90% of beer!"
It's been sinking for years and it still won't sink... What an unsinkable bastard! :-)
Capitalism - the power of money and wealth. How could it be otherwise? Let them offer an alternative. Surely there is no alternative.
I wrote it that way on purpose because Russian is not a nation in the state of mind!
It's been sinking for years and it still won't sink... What an unsinkable bastard! :-)
Capitalism - the power of money and wealth. How could it be otherwise? Let them offer an alternative. Surely there is no alternative.
I remember them protesting on Capitoline Hill by the thousands with slogans like "Long live feudalism - a bright future for humanity!" :-)
What kind of world do you live in? Capitalism has been going downhill for a long time now! It has no resources and the ruling class is already draining it and plans to wipe out ninety-nine percent of the population and not even turn the rest into slaves, but literally into insects like ants and bees! Here we go!
Slaves in ancient Rome, on the other hand, thought differently.
I remember them protesting on Capitoline Hill by the thousands with slogans like "Long live feudalism - a bright future for humanity!" :-)