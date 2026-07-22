Interesting and Humour - page 1941

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Yoschik:
What's the snow like at your place?
We Siberians don't care about snow... I'll give it to good hands for five sols a snowflake. I have an uncle who works in a snow factory. He's got a lot of snow, so he sends it to everyone.
 
MetaDriver:
his is bad, coarse-grained and dirty.
Washed, ironed, dried, smoothed and, even rolled in asphalt especially for the hedgehog. Let him come. The asphalt is a gift.
 
artmedia70:
We Siberians don't care about snow... I'll give it to good hands for five sols a snowflake. My uncle works in a snow factory. He's got a lot of snow, so he sends it to whoever he can.
They're about to put you in jail in China for your sols. And the miners are going to the wall. How much in real money?
 
Silent:
That's it... the nappies in the whole St. Petersburg area are screwed. Poor, poor kids. That nail thief's gonna leave the kids with wet trousers.
 
Yoschik:
You'll soon be in jail in China for your sols. And the miners will be put up against the wall. How much in real money?
I'll trade you for nappies. Half a carload of nappies for one snowball. Just take it. I'm gonna change my mind.
 

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artmedia70:
Trade for nappies. One snowball's worth half a carload of nappies. Take them already. I'm gonna change my mind.

Used nappies, cheap!

 
Contender:

Used nappies, cheap!

 
Quiet, everyone... Shh, shh, shh... There's a moderator above, shooting from under the pillow. Put three red cacti on the window and pretend we're just shaving...
 
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