Interesting and Humour - page 1941
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What's the snow like at your place?
his is bad, coarse-grained and dirty.
We Siberians don't care about snow... I'll give it to good hands for five sols a snowflake. My uncle works in a snow factory. He's got a lot of snow, so he sends it to whoever he can.
You'll soon be in jail in China for your sols. And the miners will be put up against the wall. How much in real money?
The moderators can see everything ...
Trade for nappies. One snowball's worth half a carload of nappies. Take them already. I'm gonna change my mind.
Used nappies, cheap!
Used nappies, cheap!