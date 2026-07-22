Interesting and Humour - page 4566
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:))) Yes, they ask all the time.True, I have been on sick leave three times in 36 years of work experience.
There's an ironclad excuse: 'I can't have it now, I'm getting the clap' - and then everyone starts treating you with understanding and profound respect.
There's an ironclad excuse: 'I can't have it now, I'm getting the clap' - and then everyone starts treating you with understanding and profound respect.
:)))) Awesome, I wish I'd known.
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I don't understand what's the big deal with the sobering up? They were closed in 2011, not during the Soviet era. Now drunks are taken to regular clinics where they are no longer the victims of drunkenness and other patients.
By the way, there are also sobering-up clinics in the West, and they are very expensive. I haven't looked on the net, but I saw it in a film about Finland in particular.
What's the big deal with the sobering up places? They were closed in 2011, not during the Soviet era. Now drunks are taken to regular clinics, where they are no longer the victims of the sobering up, the orderlies and other patients.
By the way, there are also sobering-up clinics in the West, and they are very expensive. I didn't look it up online, but I saw it in a film about Finland in particular.
They seem to enjoy themselves among this kind of contingent:
What kind of lunatic came up with the idea of closing the sobering up? They made a resort for all kinds of scum.
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What kind of grasshoppers are these?
;)))
Interesting observation.
I studied synonyms for the word "bored" ... like "why was he banned?", if the answer is "bored",
then synonyms for "bored" (sorted by frequency of use) can be foundhere.
In first place in terms of frequency of use is "bored".Synonyms such as "fed up", "don't ask for you", "got your mind off", "get off" and so on are in last place (i.e. they are rarely used in terms of frequency).
In second place is "I know", and in third place is "piss off".
Interesting observation.
I've been researching synonyms for the word "annoying"... like "why was he banned?" If the answer is "bored",
then synonyms for the word "bored" (sorted by frequency of use) can be viewed here.
In first place in terms of frequency of use is 'bored'.Synonyms such as "fed up", "don't ask for you", "got your mind off", "get off" and so on are in last place (i.e. they are rarely used synonyms in terms of frequency).
In second place is "I know", and in third place is "piss off".
The synonym "violated rule number ..." does not appear to be on this list at all.