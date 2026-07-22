Interesting and Humour - page 3478

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Palmyra and Aleppo: Russian military conclusions on the situation in Syria.

https://www.gazeta.ru/army/2016/12/14/10427117.shtml#page4
Шанс остановить хаос в Сирии без Запада
Шанс остановить хаос в Сирии без Запада
  • 2016.12.14
  • www.gazeta.ru
Вначале из Пальмиры поступали неполные и отрывочные данные по обстановке. Сейчас картина более или менее проясняется. Отдельные источники утверждали, что перегруппировку и сосредоточение боевиков для штурма Пальмиры проморгала разведка. Это не совсем так. Выяснилось, что необходимая информация сирийскому командованию все-таки была...
 
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Энергию прикосновения к сенсорному экрану используют для его подсветки
Энергию прикосновения к сенсорному экрану используют для его подсветки
  • 2016.12.14
  • nplus1.ru
Инженеры из Университета штата Мичиган разработали наногенератор для автономных самозарядных устройств: он позволяет использовать энергию прикосновения к сенсорному экрану для его подсветки. Описание работы опубликовано в журнале Nano Energy. Методы использования всевозможных форм энергии окружающей среды, которая тратится впустую, активно...
 
Vitalie Postolache:

The blue leaved milfoil has nothing in common with snowdrops, apart from blooming in early spring :)

The picture below isn't a snowdrop either, when it blooms, the other grasses are still asleep.

Here are the snowdrops

There are many different early bloomers that are called snowdrops (including prolesque). In addition, the honey producer's website says that it is harvested from snowdrops, although the photo shows a snowdrop.

And as for the fact that the snowdrop (from that photo) has nothing in common with a snowdrop, well, excuse me. This is also Galanthuselwesii. In general, there are many different types of Galanthus and some of them bloom when there are other green plants.

 
Vitalie Postolache:

Pretty cool, thanks, I think it's called flexors

 
 

When I walked in on all the tomatoes!!!

yyy

 

New Year is coming soon!

Time to change your profile avatars!

 

Gender discrimination in action

 

)))))))........................

"Подарок" водителям: В Госдуме рассмотрят закон о платном въезде в города
"Подарок" водителям: В Госдуме рассмотрят закон о платном въезде в города
  • 2016.12.16
  • Алена Сивкова
  • life.ru
Член комитета ГД по транспорту Олег Нилов рассказал, что сегодня в Государственной думе депутаты рассмотрят резонансный законопроект Министерства транспорта о платном въезде в города. Нилов называет документ никак иначе, как новогодний "подарок" от правительства для всех автомобилистов страны, поскольку документ вынесли на обсуждение без учёта...
 
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