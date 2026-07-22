Interesting and Humour - page 3478
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https://www.gazeta.ru/army/2016/12/14/10427117.shtml#page4
The blue leaved milfoil has nothing in common with snowdrops, apart from blooming in early spring :)
The picture below isn't a snowdrop either, when it blooms, the other grasses are still asleep.
Here are the snowdrops
There are many different early bloomers that are called snowdrops (including prolesque). In addition, the honey producer's website says that it is harvested from snowdrops, although the photo shows a snowdrop.
And as for the fact that the snowdrop (from that photo) has nothing in common with a snowdrop, well, excuse me. This is also Galanthuselwesii. In general, there are many different types of Galanthus and some of them bloom when there are other green plants.
Pretty cool, thanks, I think it's called flexors
When I walked in on all the tomatoes!!!
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Gender discrimination in action
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