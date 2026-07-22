Interesting and Humour - page 491
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
http://mars.arounder.com/en/sightseeings/mars/spirit-rover-husband-hill-summit.html
And as far as the eye can see, not a river or a forest...
On 4 July 2012, a Swedish-piloted aircraft violated Belarusian airspace, flying as far as the town of Ivenets (Minsk region) and dropping teddy bears with pro-freedom slogans on them.
that's it... hang in there... a teddy bear raid, though.
On 4 July 2012, an aircraft piloted by Swedes ......
Cucumbers with bubbles, with the scent of Russia
I can't get the video in.
here's the link, i was a bit shocked https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfi9xmZthUc
I can't get the video in.
here's the link , I was a bit shocked https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfi9xmZthUc
A lot of things have been known and voiced to the world for a very long time (up to several decades), but unfortunately nothing changes. What exactly is given in this video has also been covered in great detail in the "Zeitgeist" series. But the mass of criticism really introduces doubts among those who are far from science (the main part of people are not interested in it at all). It is very easy to sow doubt among this part. As a result any such information belongs to conspiracy the highlighted problems are quickly forgotten.
About energy resources and the new system without money you can see the third part of the film "Zeitgeist: The Next Step".
//---
In general, it is better to watch the whole thing to broaden your horizons. There is a lot to think about. )))